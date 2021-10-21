Jorge Jesus praises Neuer and values ​​Benfica’s performance despite suffered rout: “No frustration” | Champions League

After be defeated 4-0 by Bayern Munich , Jorge Jesus valued Benfica’s performance in the third round of the group stage of Champions League . The former Flamengo coach made it clear that there is no frustration with the football presented and praised the Portuguese team, which according to him “always played the game” until 75 minutes into the game.

– Frustration, no. Frustration when playing against a team like this… You can see the game. Benfica was always in the game for 75 minutes, always playing the game. Suffered from set pieces and from then on, in five minutes we conceded two goals. That’s the only frustration. Losing by four goals because of what we did? Okay. Regarding the game, no – said the coach.

+ See the full Champions League table

1 of 2 Jorge Jesus talks with players after Benfica’s rout against Bayern Munich — Photo: Mário Cruz/EFE Jorge Jesus talks to players after Benfica’s rout against Bayern Munich — Photo: Mário Cruz/EFE

Despite the 4-0 scoreboard, Benfica created scoring opportunities, with eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. The coach also praised German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who, he said, avoided two goals while the score was still zero.. Jorge Jesus also praised the performance of Serge Gnabry.

– We were a whole team until 75 minutes, after the set ball… Before that, Benfica had two great opportunities, with two great defenses by the “keeper” (Neuer), who practically saved two goals. It’s one of the best in the world. That made a difference. We fed the game up to 1-0. From then on, Gnabry was the player who messed with the game and broke his left side. I leave frustrated for conceding four goals, when we didn’t deserve to concede four goals – concluded Mister.

2 of 2 Manuel Neuer in action for Bayern Munich against Benfica — Photo: AFP Manuel Neuer in action for Bayern Munich against Benfica — Photo: AFP