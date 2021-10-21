Jorginho, coach of Figueirense, is acquitted on trial at STJD for calling Walter fat | Figueirense

The president of the Third Disciplinary Committee of the STJD, Luís Felipe Procópio, voted to punish the coach with a suspension match, but auditors Éric Chiarello, Rodrigo Raposo and Bruno Tavares accompanied the rapporteur, who did not consider offenses subject to disciplinary punishment. .
Jorginho was acquitted at the trial — Photo: Patrick Floriani/Figueirense
At the end of the second stage of the match between Botafogo-SP and Figueirense, after the captain of Alvinegro complained to Argel Fuchs, coach of the São Paulo club, about the excessive number of fouls, Walter answered Jorginho, who said: “You’re going to lose weight, Walter, you are fat”. The attacker snapped and charged upward. Both ended up expelled by the referee.
After the match, at a press conference, he took advantage of the microphones to apologize to the attacker.
– I come public to apologize to Walter, I was rude to him. I’m not even old enough for that. I apologize to him and his family – he said at the time.
Judgment took place virtually — Photo: Disclosure/STJD
Jorginho was framed in article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD) for “conduct contrary to sporting discipline or ethics”.
Walter was denounced for trying to attack the coach of Figueirense and ended up being warned in the STJD trial.