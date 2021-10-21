Jorginho, coach of Figueirense, is acquitted on trial at STJD for calling Walter fat | Figueirense

The president of the Third Disciplinary Committee of the STJD, Luís Felipe Procópio, voted to punish the coach with a suspension match, but auditors Éric Chiarello, Rodrigo Raposo and Bruno Tavares accompanied the rapporteur, who did not consider offenses subject to disciplinary punishment. .

Jorginho was acquitted at trial

At the end of the second stage of the match between Botafogo-SP and Figueirense, after the captain of Alvinegro complained to Argel Fuchs, coach of the São Paulo club, about the excessive number of fouls, Walter answered Jorginho, who said: “You’re going to lose weight, Walter, you are fat”. The attacker snapped and charged upward. Both ended up expelled by the referee.

After the match, at a press conference, he took advantage of the microphones to apologize to the attacker.

– I come public to apologize to Walter, I was rude to him. I’m not even old enough for that. I apologize to him and his family – he said at the time.

Judgment took place virtually

Jorginho was framed in article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD) for “conduct contrary to sporting discipline or ethics”.