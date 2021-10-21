Jos de Abreu mocks Juliette PEC’s criticism and ex-BBB responds – Famous

Jos de Abreu and Juliette (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) The actor



jos de abreu



mocked the ex-BBB



Juliette



after she posted a photo in a bikini this Wednesday (10/20) on Twitter. “I’m terribly worried about PEC,” he wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

The global comment was made one day after the winner of TV Globo’s reality show took a stand against the PEC (Proposal for Constitutional Amendment) 05/21, which changes the composition of the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry).

The body is responsible for carrying out the administrative, financial and disciplinary inspection of the Public Ministry and its members.

Juliette



answered the comment: “Live, off duty, present and very concerned about the PEC, yes, baby”.

Z of Abreu



Then he snapped saying he was just kidding. “Honey, you can play, can’t you? I’ve been following your day-to-day with a lot of work. Good rest. I’m your fan,” he corrected. The actor even deleted the tweet in which he made fun of the famous woman.

The PEC 05/21 authored by the deputy



Paulo Teixeira



(PT-SP) and reported by the deputy



Paulo Magailles



(PSD-BA). The proposal would change the number of CNMP members from 14 to 17, jumping from two to five the seats indicated by Congress.

Associations linked to prosecutors and attorneys alert to the possibility of increasing political interference in the institution with the approval of the amendment. The criticism of Juliette, who said she had already worked at the institution, also alerts to this fact.

“PEC 05/21 violates the independence of the Public Ministry and violates the autonomy of the Attorneys and Prosecutors of Justice. We need the Public Ministry strong, independent and without political interference to defend society”, she wrote.