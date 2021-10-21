Juliette rebuts José de Abreu’s mockery after a photo in a bikini

Actor José de Abreu made fun of Juliette after the champion of “BBB 21” (TV Globo) gave her opinion on the PEC (Proposal for Constitutional Amendment) 05/21. Yesterday, on Twitter, she declared that the amendment to the amendment violates the independence of the Public Ministry and violates the autonomy of prosecutors and prosecutors.

Today, after the ex-BBB published a photo in a bikini, José de Abreu wrote: “You’re very worried about the PEC”, and added a kissing emoji.

Juliette replied: “Alive, off duty, present and very concerned about the PEC yes, baby”.

After the response from Paraíba and receiving some criticism, the actor corrected the comment. “Honey, you can play, can’t you? I’ve been following your day-to-day with a lot of work. Have a good rest. I’m your fan,” he wrote.

He also said that Juliette is a “wonderful” person and that he “played a joke”, but “it’s all very serious”.

PEC 05/21

The PEC, authored by deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) and reported by deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA), changes the composition of the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry), the body responsible for carrying out administrative, financial and disciplinary inspection of the Public Ministry and its members.

In the proposal, the number of council members would increase from 14 to 17, jumping from two to five the vacancies indicated by Congress. The Public Ministry could choose seven members for the CNMP.

One of these vacancies would be reserved for a member of the Public Ministry of the states or of the Federal District and Territories, who is or has been the Attorney General of Justice. This member would have the position of national inspector – one of the most important functions in the CNMP. He would also be vice chairman of the board, deputy for the chairman in his absence.

Today, the national magistrate is elected by the council members in a secret ballot. Associations linked to prosecutors and attorneys warn of the possibility of increased political interference in the institution with the approval of the PEC.