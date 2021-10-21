Juventus suffers, but beats Zenit and leads group H of Champions League – Play

THE youth won – not without much effort – the Zenit, away from home, 1-0, for the 3rd round of Group A of the Champions League. Always betting on tables and quick plays by Brazilians Malcom and Claudinho, Zenit was hard work. In a bomb from outside the area, the midfielder demanded a great defense from goalkeeper Szczesny. The Pole would still save on Chistyakov’s headbutt.

Satisfied with the tie that would serve to maintain the lead, the Italians missed their target before the break, despite having more possession. On the way back from rest, the Russians adopted a defensive posture, investing in counterattacks. Claudinho had two good chances. It was caught in one and slammed into the other, very close to the beam.

Juventus followed their stance of dominating the ball and taking little chances, but saw their reserves define themselves in the final stretch. In a cross by De Sciglio, Kulusevski won over the top and headed The ball hit the bar and went in, setting an important 1-0. The Italians go up to 9 points, ahead of 6 by Chelsea and 3 by the Russians. The Malmo flashlight has not scored yet.

See how was the game

Zenit vs Juventus for the UEFA Champions League

guess for the game

lineups

Zenit:

Kerzhakov; Barrios, Chistyakov, Rakitskyi; Sutormin, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcolm, Azmoun, Claudinho. Technician: Sergei Semak

Youth:

Szczesny; Quadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Chiesa, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Kean.Technician: Massimiliano Allegri

Match datasheet

Location: St. Petersburg Stadium (RUS)

Date: 10/20/2021

Time: 4 pm (Brasilia)