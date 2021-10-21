Kia changes look and confirms Stonic MHEV crossover for November

Kia has adopted the new Korean visual standard in Brazil and also points to a new phase with the electrification of its products, starting with the Stonic crossover, which arrives in November with the MHEV system. Already deployed in many markets, the Asian manufacturer’s new layout also indicates its global step in the path of new energy.

Thus, by 2027, Kia plans to launch seven all-electric models, but developed from scratch for this proposal, unlike some current products, converted to electricity. In Brazil, represented by the Gandini group, Kia will bring Stonic imported from Gwangmyeong, South Korea, already with the new identification.

At 4.10 m long, 1.76 m wide, 1.52 m high and 2.58 m between axles, the Kia Stonic is Fiat Pulse-sized, however, it is wider and has a larger base. , your luggage compartment is smaller: 352 liters. Also made in China (with structural changes) and Pakistan, it has a European style by Peter Schreyer, which he didn’t like in Korea, where he left the scene in 2020.

The Kia Stonic has a Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine with 120 horsepower and an MHEV or micro-hybrid system with a 48 volt electrical system. It is not a full hybrid, like the Corolla and Corolla Cross nationals, but the feature helps to reduce consumption.

By the way, Stonic has already passed through Inmetro and in the PBE 2021 table it does 13.3 km/l in the city and 13.2 km/l on the road, classified as B/B in the general/category table. Versions EX, LX, SX and GT were tested, indicating the presence of four versions of Stonic.

One detail we omit to highlight now is the torque available on the Stonic MHEV. For Brazil, it will come with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. In this transmission, it has 20.4 kgfm and not 17.5 kgfm, as in the case of HB20 and Crete. This power is only available in the six-speed Stonic MHEV manual.