Kia confirms coming of Stonic Hybrid in November to Brazil and new logo – 10/20/2021

Kia do Brasil presented the brand’s new logo, which accompanies the global change, and which will stamp not only the cars but also the company’s dealerships and also confirmed the arrival of the Stonic, a compact SUV with a hybrid engine in November.

Stonic is the smallest hybrid SUV within Kia’s lineup today. The model that has the same platform as the Hyundai Kona has a lightweight hybrid system, as used by Audi and Mercedes-Benz models around here.

This system has an electrical package of 48V, in which a small electric motor serves to help reduce consumption by adopting functions that would otherwise be the alternator, for example, reducing the effort of the combustion engine.

In this case, a 1.0 turbo propeller, three-cylinder, gasoline that produces 120 hp and has direct fuel injection. This engine is the replacement for the Kappa family currently used in the HB20 here.

The system also offers energy regeneration through the recovery of energy that would be lost during braking, transformed into electricity and sending it back to the car battery.

Seven streetcars until 2027

Jose Luiz Gandini, president of Kia do Brasil, also spoke about the company’s electrification process, which promises to put 7 electric cars on the market by 2027, ranging from EV1 to EV9, as they are called for now.

The first has already been presented in other markets, the EV6, a four-door coupe, in the style of what was the Stinger GT, which was sold here.

As other automakers have done, Kia says that now it will not only be a car manufacturer, but a mobility solution company, in the same concept that has made the group’s brands VW, GM, among others.

Within these future electric cars there will be models that should have the concept of mobility rather than offering an idea of ​​driving and control for those behind the wheel, destined for urban use.

Also, globally, the company moves from using the name Kia Motors Corporation to just Kia Corporation or just Kia.

Image: Disclosure

