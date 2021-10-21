Kia confirms first hybrid compact SUV in Brazil for November

THE Kia changed face. “We are relaunching (the brand) with a new purpose and a new design philosophy”, emphasized the president of the South Korean manufacturer in Brazil, José Luiz Gandini. In a live broadcast this Wednesday (20th) night, the executive announced the new logo – already modified out there. And then he promised a new meeting for the beginning of November, for the launch of an unprecedented hybrid SUV.

Gandini, however, did not say which model will come. The brand has two options: Niro or stony. both are in the Inmetro consumption and energy efficiency table. However, it is almost certain that the novelty will be the Stonic, made in Mexico. In fact, the SUV was confirmed to Car Journal by Kia herself in early July (look here).

Kia/Disclosure

Stonic wants to be the cheapest hybrid in the `Country

Made on the same platform as the compact Rio hatch, O Kia Stonic wants to become the cheapest hybrid in the country. The SUV has a 48V system connected to the 120 hp 1.0 turbo GDI engine – it is a “light hybrid”. It is the same 1.0 tricylinder with turbo and direct injection as the primes Hyundai HB20 and New Crete – the brands belong to the same group.

The Niro, announced at the end of 2020 as “the first of several hybrid and electric cars from the brand”, is also electrified. However, its system is more advanced than the Stonic, and connects a 1.6 engine with 105 hp to a 44 hp electric. The combined power thus reaches 41 hp. In this case, Niro is more of a rival to the Toyota Corolla Cross.