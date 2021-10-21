know how to consult the 7th installment by your CPF

With the CPF, you can see all the details of your emergency assistance online. Find out how the procedure works.

This Monday (10/18), Caixa Econômica Federal began to transfer the seventh and last installment of emergency assistance. The program’s beneficiaries, therefore, can check the payment by CPF, as well as check the account balance.

The first recipients of the 7th installment were Bolsa Família beneficiaries with the final NIS number.

For single mothers who are heads of families, the portion of emergency aid can reach R$375 per month. People who live alone receive R$150. The other households receive a portion of R$250. The transfers are made directly to Caixa Tem’s digital savings account.

How to consult the result and benefit balance

The consultation of the installment and how much you still have in your account, with the CPF, is carried out on the Dataprev website. Just inform the document number and the rest of the personal data requested. See the step by step below:

Access the Dataprev portal provided by the Ministry of Citizenship; Fill in the spaces with the required information (CPF, beneficiary’s full name, date of birth and mother’s name); Check the box that says “I’m not a robot” and tap “Submit”.

Then the page will refresh and you will have all the data relating to your emergency assistance. In addition to the movement extract, it is possible to verify the justification for this portion of the benefit having been denied.

Remembering that, for each installment, all entries are reanalyzed. If there is any problem in the registration or update that disqualifies the beneficiary for the next installment, it will be suspended.