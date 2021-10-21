know what you can still study with 1 month before the test

Created in 1998, the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) is one of the main ways to enter Brazilian universities. The test, which covers all subjects studied in high school, aims to assess the performance of students completing this level of education, but anyone can take the exam.

Enem 2021 will be applied on two different weekends: in November 21st and 28th. There will be two notebooks, each containing two areas of knowledge with 45 questions each (in all, 90 questions), in addition to an essay.

A month from now, on November 21st, the first test of Enem 2021 will be held, the notebook on Languages ​​and Codes, Human Sciences and Writing. In this final stretch climate, THE PEOPLE talked with teachers and students to get tips about the best study routine below and the main subjects covered to study and obtain a good performance in the test.

The Portuguese Language teacher Bruno Maia advises that, in these days before the test, the student should look for keep calm, as the Languages, Codes and their Technologies test includes, above all, text interpretation. “Textual interpretation is something that doesn’t work in partnership with acceleration. Peace of mind is necessary so that the student can read the text and not let certain information go unnoticed”, he explains.

Bruno cites some of the subjects that can be studied during the final stretch, such as textual genres, figures of speech, language functions and European vanguards.

Languages, Codes and their Technologies

According to a survey by Sistema Polihedro, the most frequent theme in the Portuguese test is Contemporary Trends, which represents 25% of the questions. Below are the most recurrent themes:

Portuguese

Structure and word formation (21.4%)

Basic precepts of literary studies (17.9%)

Score (10.7%)

Verb (7.1%)

Modernism in Brazil: first generation (7.1%)

Word classes (3.6%)

Origins of Machado’s realism and realism (3.6%)

Pre-modernism (3.6%)

Text interpretation

Types of text (16.6%)

Language functions (11.7%)

World categories (11%)

Intertextuality (7.6%)

Narrativity (6.2%)

Linguistic variation (4.8%)

Figures of speech linked to the semantic aspect (2.8%)

Expression (2.1%)

Ambiguity and semantics (2.1%)

Figures of speech (1.4%)

Consistency and conciseness (1.3%)

Art

Basic elements of plastic arts (11.1%)

European vanguards (11.1%)

Basic elements of music (5.6%)

Music in the 20th century (5.6%)

Arts in the 15th and 16th centuries (5.6%)

PE

Adapted sports (22.3%)

Sports and entertainment (22.2%)

Health care (22.2%)

English and Spanish

text interpretation (100%)

Human Sciences and its Technologies

In the Human Sciences test, subjects referring to four subjects are asked: History, Geography, Philosophy and Sociology. With a lot of interpretation of texts and images, the second section of the first exam notebook requires careful reading and knowledge about Brazilian society.

Below are some of the most charged content in each discipline:

geography

physical geography

Environmental issues

Population

urban question

agrarian geography

Philosophy

classical philosophy

pre-Socratic philosophers

political philosophy

Rationalism

Sociology

Culture and its sub-themes

Brazilian culture

sociological theory

world of work

Story

Social movements

It was Vargas

first republic

Imperialism (Asia and Africa)

Decolonization (Asia and Africa)

study routine

The study routine of third-year student André Távora, 18, is focused on answering questions. “At this point in the championship, many students choose to revise rather than start new subjects. I believe it is possible to reconcile the two, however, it is important to be aware of the time you have until the exam and prioritize what, in fact, you need and have time to see or review for the exam”, he says.

For André, focusing on answering questions about subjects in which he has more difficulty comes as priority number two in his running routine, since number one is his mental health. Despite the insecurities that permeate the minds of students at this time, he emphasizes that it is “essential to take good care of your mental health before and during the test, as a stable psychological condition or lack thereof can be the determinant for your performance in the assessment”.

The student Nicholas Matias, 17, has been torn between studying for exams and for Enem and, because of that, he always tries to use old exams to study at home. “When a question arises, I go back to the review material or even a video lesson on YouTube to find out,” he says.

Feared by many, writing for Nicholas is also part of her routine at least once a week. He perfects your writing and corrects your mistakes by getting your essays corrected.

