Lary cries and vents about possible elimination

Lary Bottino cried and vented with Mileide Mihaile about the disappointment that Marina Ferrari had not saved her during the dynamics of the remaining one, and consequently, having gone straight to the spotlight in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The influencer said that she judged Valentina Francavilla so much for not doing anything in the game that she didn’t realize that Marina was doing the same.

I kept judging Valentina that she didn’t do anything and the worst hypocrisy is not looking our way. I always defended Marina and she doesn’t do anything for me. She lives individually here. Make her egg, her gym, her egg and nothing. Don’t open your mouth for anything. In other words, for me it’s really here for a walk.

Lary also said that he spoke with Marina before the formation of the fields and did not understand why she chose to save Sthefane Matos. “I haven’t agreed to vote, but I still think it’s interesting to exchange an idea. I’ve talked to her before and even that she doesn’t know how to think about the game. If she had saved me I’d save Sthe and it would be the same thing.” analyzed.

Mileide stated that he does not believe in the elimination of the peoa. “I don’t see that, Lary. My heart isn’t feeling you’re leaving. I’ll just be calm and at peace when I see you coming back through that door. I’ve even talked to mine,” she revealed.

I’m all goose bumps talking. I know you may have thought, you may have thought that you only have Bill here as your friend, but I am very true to mine. I don’t even open and I don’t want to be too close because I get attached, I take care of it and it’s real.

, declared Mileide.

Moved, Lary thanked him and said that if he had to choose, he would put Dynho and not Mileide. “If I had you and Dynho I wouldn’t be able to not save you. Wow, there were two men there and I wouldn’t put you to take the test with them both”, he commented.

My fear is that I haven’t been able to develop anything in people. Val has been here since the beginning and I only have two weeks here. My only fear is this and I don’t know what will happen.

lary bottino