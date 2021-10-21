learn how to register in the Social Tariff of Energy in Alto Tietê

Many people don’t know, but they can get a discount of up to 65% on the value of their electricity bill in Alto Tietê, through the Social Energy Tariff, a federal benefit that, in the region, is granted by EDP.

The Social Tariff is aimed at low-income families and the discount varies according to the monthly consumption range – the lower the consumption, the greater the discount. Check the table below:

Consumption Range Discount Up to 30 kWh/month 65% From 31 to 100 kWh/month 40% From 101 to 220 kWh/month 10% Above 220 kWh/month There is no discount

In July, EDP reported that enrollment in the benefit grew 143% in Alto Tietê during the pandemic, due to the financial impact on the budget of most families.

To enjoy the benefit, you must have the Social Identification Number (NIS) active in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico). Check below the conditions that allow the concession of the Social Energy Tariff

Family enrolled in the Federal Government’s CadÚnico for Social Programs, with a per capita monthly family income proven to be less than or equal to half the national minimum wage;

Seniors aged 65 (sixty-five) or older and people with disabilities who receive the Benefit of Continuous Provision of Social Assistance – BPC;

Family enrolled in the CadÚnico with monthly income of up to 3 (three) minimum wages, who have a disease or pathology whose treatment or medical procedure requires the continued use of appliances, equipment or instruments that depend on electricity consumption;

Indigenous or quilombola families registered in the CadÚnico;

How to register in the Social Tariff in Alto Tietê

To enjoy the benefit, you must register on the EDP website. After registering on the EDP portal, the documentation is evaluated and, if everything is correct, the benefit is applied from the next invoice.

“EDP carries out continuous actions to expand its base of Social Tariff beneficiaries, so that families are able to cover their expenses in a more balanced way”, says Roberto Miranda, manager of EDP.

Documents required to register at EDP:

Social Identification Number (NIS) – obtained from the city hall through CRAS;

Energy bill;

CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) and Identity Card (or other social identification document with photo) or just Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (RANI);

Inform if the family is indigenous or quilombola, or if there is a member of the family who receives the Continuous Social Assistance Benefit (BPC). In this case, it is necessary to inform the Benefit Number (NB);

For the case, a family registered in the Single Registry with a monthly income of up to 3 (three) minimum wages, who has a disease or disability whose treatment, medical or therapeutic procedure requires the continued use of equipment that, for its operation, require consumption of electricity, it is necessary to present the report and certificate signed by a medical professional;

If the resident meets one of the criteria above and is not the holder of the energy bill, it is not necessary to change ownership. Just inform the installation number where you live (which appears on the energy bill). A tenant record will be created (no rental agreement required). The energy bill will continue to be issued in the name of the holder/responsible for the consumer unit.

In case of doubts, EDP advises you to contact the website www.edp.com.br/tarifasocial, WhatsApp 11 93465-2888 or phone 0800 721 0123 (toll free, 24 hours/seven days a week).