Learn how to watch the meteor shower caused by debris from Comet Halley in SC

This phenomenon happens annually and this year it peaks between October 20th and 21st

If you like to admire the glow of the meteors, keep an eye on the sky in the early hours of this Thursday (21), when the peak of the orionine meteor shower occurs. The phenomenon, which happens annually, can be seen with the naked eye in several places, including Santa Catarina.

The orionine meteor shower happens once a year, when the Earth passes through the exact stretch of the galaxy where the debris left by Comet Halley is. It is so named because, from the perspective of the observer on Earth, it appears to appear in the constellation of Orion.

“Planet Earth traverses the trail of debris left by Comet Halley twice a year, causing two distinct meteor showers. One peaks in May and is called Eta Aquáridas and the other takes place in November, Orionidas”, explains Jocimar Justino, amateur astronomer and member of Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network).

According to Jocimar, the meteor shower that occurs this week will be very similar to Eta Aquáridas, which was recorded in his station in the skies of Monte Castelo, on the northern plateau of Santa Catarina. Look:

Jocimar points out that this second annual rain occurs between September 26 and November 22 this year. However, the peak takes place between October 20th and 21st, when it is possible to see the rain in greater quantity.

Despite the cloudy weather in several regions of Santa Catarina, it is expected that it will be possible to watch the meteor shower. For this, the vision with the naked eye is already enough, but it is indicated to be in environments with less light so as not to compromise the visualization.