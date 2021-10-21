LeBron Defends Westbrook After Lakers’ 10th Straight Loss: “Not Worried” | nba

1 of 2 Westbrook Greets LeBron James at Game Against the Warriors — Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Westbrook Greets LeBron James at Game Against the Warriors — Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Lakers’ 10 consecutive losses Context Match 2020-2021 Playoffs Phoenix Suns 100 x 92 Los Angeles Lakers 2020-2021 Playoffs Los Angeles Lakers 85 x 115 Phoenix Suns 2020-2021 Playoffs Phoenix Suns 113 x 100 Los Angeles Lakers 2021 pre-season Brooklyn Nets 123 x 97 Los Angeles Lakers 2021 pre-season Los Angeles Lakers 105 x 117 Phoenix Suns 2021 pre-season Los Angeles Lakers 114 x 121 Golden State Warriors 2021 pre-season Phoenix Suns 123 x 94 Los Angeles Lakers 2021 pre-season Golden State Warriors 111 x 99 Los Angeles Lakers 2021 pre-season Los Angeles Lakers 112 x 116 Sacramento Kings Season 2021-2022 Golden State Warriors 121 x 114 Los Angeles Lakers

Champion in 2019-2020, in the Disney bubble due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles team started the new season of the best basketball in the world surrounded by a lot of expectations with the new trio, composed by LeBron, Anthony Davis and the newcomer Russell Westbrook.

But the first impression was not the best. Despite containing well the damage of Steph Curry during most of the clash, the Lakers conceded the comeback in the last quarter in a good performance of the visiting team’s reserves.

– We scored 38 points in the 4th quarter. When you do that, you don’t lose most of the time. Our defense is not settled yet. We did a good job containing Steph Curry, more in the first half than in the second – said coach Frank Vogel.

For LeBron James, defensive problems are natural to a first game. The shirt 6 also made a point of highlighting the quality of the Warriors, especially in the perimeter shots.

– We lost the game at the balls of three. We’ve done a good job of neutralizing that for the first three quarters, but they’ve done well with on-court reservations. It’s a very challenging team, stressing you for 48 minutes. It’s just a game. We’ll learn from him and get better – said the wing.

New star of the California team, Russell Westbrook did not have a fruitful debut. The 0 shirt hit only four of the 13 shots he tried, scoring eight points, and still committed four turnovers. James came to his teammate’s defense after the match.

“I’m not worried about Russ at all. There was probably a lot going on in his mind, being a kid from Los Angeles, watching the Lakers growing up, being gone for so many years and now putting on his uniform, walking into Staples Center. ..”

– These things will ease as the season progresses. I told Russ to go home and see a comedy. Something that puts a smile on his face. He’s very hard on himself, I told him not to. It’s just a game. We are competitors and we feel like crap when we don’t play well, I understand that perfectly – completed LeBron.

2 of 2 Russell Westbrook in action for the Los Angeles Lakers — Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Image Russell Westbrook in action for the Los Angeles Lakers — Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Image

At the press conference, Anthony Davis recalled that he also debuted with a loss and heard LeBron saying the same: “It’s just the first game.” Frank Vogel asked for calm in the adaptation of the guard to the new team.

– For him, more than for everyone, it will be an adaptation. To our culture, to our system. He’s the new guy and he needs to find his way. It’s a little different for him, he’ll be a great player for us, but it’s a period of adjustment – concluded the coach.