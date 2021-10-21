LeBron James tells Westbrook what he told Westbrook after the ‘New Lakers’ defeat on their debut

“Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself”: LeBron and Anthony Davis tried to motivate their teammate after failing on their Lakers debut against the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did not pass the first test of the trio, in the 121-114 loss to Golden State Warriors on season-opening night, but found something in common.

Now, all three have lost their debuts for Los Angeles Lakers: James against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018, Davis against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 and Westbrook against the warriors last Tuesday.

While LeBron (34 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) and Davis (33 points, 11 rebounds, 2 stumps) were better than Westbrook, who had the worst +/- of the team with -23 in 35 minutes and ended with 8 points, hitting 4 of 13 shots, and 4 losses, the duo’s biggest impact may have come in the locker room, motivating their new partner.

“I told Russ [Westbrook] for go home and watch a comedy” James said. “Do something that might put a smile on your face. He’s too hard on himself. I told him, ‘Don’t be so hard on yourself. It was a game'”.

It was similar to a motivational speech James gave Davis when the pair’s first game in Los Angeles didn’t go their way.

“On my debut, I sat next to LeBron, he looked at me and said ‘you’ll do fine, this is the first game‘” Davis recalled. “He was laughing, joking on the phone. And I thought, ‘why am I upset then?’ And I kind of went with the flow. It’s the same thing with Russ, and I told him the same thing. ‘I went the same way as you’. We said some things to him, he smiled and stuff, so I i hope he does better in the game on friday“.

If Westbrook cracked a smile in the locker room, he was already gone when he arrived at the media room for his post-game interview.

“We talk” was all Westbrook said about the conversation with Davis and James.

His entire press conference lasted less than three minutes, as he gave the shortest possible answers.

LeBron James, who has repeatedly said experience is the best teacher, was hopeful that Westbrook would be left with some prospect of probation.

“I just don’t want him to be so hard on himselfJames said. This is what I hope to pass on to him, don’t be so hard on yourself. Go home and you’ll see three kids who may be sleeping, but they’ll put a smile on your face. He has a beautiful wife and family. So, at the end of the day, you go home and think, ‘OK, it wasn’t that bad. It’s really not that bad.’

Lakers coach Frank Vogel acknowledged the messy situation Westbrook is in.

“For him, above all, it will be a period of adjustments“, Vogel said. “He’s getting into our culture, into our system. He’s the new guy and he needs to find his way. It’s hard, when you’re used to being the guy with the ball most nights, to play with others like LeBron and AD. So it’s just going to be a little different for him. It’s going to be great for us, but it’s going to be a period of adjustment.”

As Westbrook tries to grow on the team, James is pushing him to be the player he was before he moved to Los Angeles: overconfident, nine-time All-Star, Olympic champion and former MVP.

“It’s a challenge to get into a new system and try to fit in, as well as bring what you have to offer and fit at a high level,” James said. “And if there are three guys on this team who shouldn’t worry about not fitting in, it’s probably me, AD and Russ. Obviously we’re going to do whatever it takes to help the team win, but between the three of us, we need to fit in too.”

Both James and Davies blamed Westbrook’s “debut jitters”, with Davies having the same as Westbrook playing on a bigger stage than he was used to. “When you come here, the lights shine brighter“, said Davies – and James knows what it’s like to come back to play at home.

“Probably a lot was going through his mind, being a kid from Los Angeles and growing up watching the Lakers, and then after so many years on the road you’re wearing the Lakers uniform and walking into Staples Center,” said LeBron.

Westbook, still thinking about the result as he spoke to reporters, took responsibility for the task he and his team face as they try to unite to achieve their goal of winning the title.

“I just have to find out“he said. “That’s it.