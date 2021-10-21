Leite wins support from PSDB vice president of SP in tucanas previews – Politics

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, received this Wednesday, 20, the support of the PSDB vice president of São Paulo, Evandro Losacco, in the tucanas previews for 2022, expanding the area of ​​influence in the state of its main rival, the governor João Doria.

Governed by toucans for nearly three decades, São Paulo represents the largest toucan electoral college in the dispute that will define the candidate for the acronym for the presidency. In the state, the acronym counts 241 mayors and 99 vice presidents – there are, therefore, 340 votes in the internal election. According to Doria’s campaign, São Paulo concentrates 41% of the tucano mayors in Brazil and 35% of the deputy mayors. In Rio Grande do Sul, the PSDB has 31 mayors and 31 vices.

“I believe that Eduardo Leite is better able to represent the third way. He has the lowest rejection and the most chance of reaching the 2nd round,” Losacco told state.

Coordinator of Doria’s campaign in the caucuses, Wilson Pedroso said that he “respects” the decision of Losacco, but that “99% of the PSDB in São Paulo supports João Doria”.

“It is also worth remembering that the National Vice President of the PSDB, federal deputy Domingos Sávio, from Minas Gerais, declared his support for Doria,” said Pedroso.

On Tuesday, the State Executive of the PSDB of Rio Grande do Norte defined support for the pre-candidacy of João Doria in the national caucuses. The PSDB in Rio Grande do Sul has the largest bench in the Legislative Assembly, with 5 parliamentarians. It also counts 30 mayors, 25 deputy mayors and 22 thousand members of the party in the state.

In addition to Losacco, the PSDB National Youth announced this Wednesday, 30, the support for Eduardo Leite in the previews.The governor of Rio Grande do Sul currently has the formal support of only two mayors in São Paulo: Izaias Santana, from Jacareí, and Paulo Serra, from Santo André. That’s why he decided to focus his pre-campaign in São Paulo. According to advisers, Leite is going to visit the state at least once a week until November 21, the date of the previews.

Due to the format of the electoral college of the caucuses, voting will be indirect and with different weights between members, representatives and directors. The 565 mayors and 445 vices make up 25% of the electorate, the 4,297 councilors and 272 state deputies another 25%.

Governors (3), vices (5), senators (7), federal deputies (32) and the national president of the party, Bruno Araújo, represent the third bloc, and the affiliates in general, the 4th bloc.

The candidate who achieves an absolute majority of the valid votes wins considering this sum: result of group 1 + result of group 2 + result of group 3 + result of group 4.