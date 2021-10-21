LGBTQ groups protest Netflix for transphobia, especially comedy

posted on 10/20/2021 6:51 PM / updated on 10/20/2021 6:52 PM



(credit: Getty Images via AFP)

Dozens of people gathered outside Netflix’s headquarters on Wednesday (20) to protest the broadcast of a comedy special and accused the streaming platform of profiting from content that harms the LGBTQ community.

Some Netflix employees came out to participate in the rally, which was joined by trans activists and followers who demanded better representation in the programming of this streaming giant.

Criticism arose with the release of “The Closer”, in which American comedian Dave Chappelle claims that “gender is a fact” and accuses the LGBTQ community of being “too sensitive”.

“We hope to clarify why the jokes made were harmful,” said protest organizer Ashlee Marie Preston.

demonstration against netflix

(photo: AFP)



“Much more important, Dave Chappelle aside, is this broad discussion of how companies capitalize on tension [e usam] the science of algorithms to manipulate and distort our perceptions of ourselves and others,” he added.

Despite criticism, “The Closer” remains among the most watched titles on Netflix.

On Tuesday, the eve of the protest, the company tried to calm the mood.

“We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to protest and recognize that we have a lot more work ahead of Netflix and our content,” the platform said in a statement sent to AFP, in which the company says it “understands the profound damage it has caused. “.

Following the words of Terra Field, a trans employee of Netflix, protesters asked the platform to add a notice to “The Closer” and promote more “comedians and queer and trans talents”.

“A place can’t be a good place to work if someone has to betray their community,” Field wrote in a blog on Monday.

“The Closer” has been condemned by LGBTQ groups, citing studies that claim stereotypes harm minorities.

In a text addressed to the company’s employees, the head of content at Netflix, Ted Sarandos wrote a few days ago that “screen content does not directly translate into aggression in the real world” and emphasized the importance of defending “artistic freedom”.

demonstration against netflix

(photo: AFP)



An error

But a few days later, he gave interviews for several Hollywood publications in which he admitted he was wrong.

“I should have first recognized in these emails that a group of our employees were hurting, and that they were really hurt by a decision we made at the company,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

And while he agrees that “onscreen content can impact real life, positive and negative,” Sarandos reiterated his position that the Chappelle special should not be withdrawn or have a warning notice.

“This group of employees felt a little betrayed because we created such a good place to work that they sometimes forget that these challenges will arise,” added Sarandos.

Three employees, including Field, were reportedly suspended after interrupting a virtual executive meeting to discuss the episode, but were later reinstated. Another was fired for leaking internal data on the cost of Chappelle’s special.

The strike and rally won the support of streaming video stars such as Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”), who recorded a video to express “love and support” for the movement.

A small counter-protest also gathered on Wednesday to support Chappelle with banners saying “Jokes are funny.”