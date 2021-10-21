”Living a whirlwind of emotions”

Luiza Possi gave a beautiful statement about the first days with her son, Matteo, in her arms

This Wednesday, 20, Luiza Possi (37) decided to use their social networks to show an emotional moment that happened during the birth of their second child, Matteo.

The singer published a click where she appears totally emotional with the little one in her lap, right after he leaves her womb, while her husband, Cris Gomes, hugs him, also with tears in his eyes.

In the caption, she spoke a little about how these first days with the new baby are being: “I know I’m monothematic this week… I could! I am experiencing a whirlwind of very intense emotions and sensations. The return home… Lucca facing his insecurities and welcoming his little brother.”

“My love multiplied and overflowed… no more dividing me but multiplying me. Love added, doubled. I’m rediscovering my own life and everything in it. Thank you for witnessing all this with me so closely. You guys are part of it all in a very special way. We go together, at every step. Kisses. Luiza“, she finished.

Quickly, the artist’s followers started to comment on the post: “Congratulations Family!” said one. “What a beautiful moment!”, said another. “Many blessings to all of you“, wrote a third.

Check out the exciting click that Luiza Possi published about her birth:





