Ludmilla cancels Multishow Award presentation: “I’m not welcome”

The singer Ludmilla canceled her participation in 2021 Multishow Award last Tuesday (19), after being left out of the Singer of the Year category. She received only two nominations this year.

In the message, the artist recalled that she was the first black woman in Latin America to accumulate one billion streams on Spotify, in addition to having more than 2.5 billion views on YouTube.

“Only this year I launched Numanice Live, a project that impacted Brazilian culture and revolutionized the pagoda market in a way never seen before, for being a woman in charge of the project, a project that ensured the most watched solo music video of 2021 by a Brazilian pop singer”, she wrote.

This year, Lud was nominated in just two categories. TVZ clip of the year, with “Rainha da Favela” and Hit of the year with “Deixa de Onda”, song in partnership with Dennis DJ and Shaman.

“Since when I won the first time and impacted the entire system by being the first black singer to be nominated and to win this category in 26 years of award, a representative of minorities, a black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral, I’ve never been Nominated in the “Singer of the Year” category. Unfortunately, this is how the system boycotts you”, she wrote, before announcing that she would no longer be performing at the awards.

Hours after the publication of the first wave of tweets, the singer returned to the social network to say that the Multishow channel had contacted her to propose a partnership for the award’s next year. Ludmilla will contribute to changes taking place from 2022 onwards.

Despite this, the funkeira maintained its position of not singing in this year’s awards. None of the award changes have been announced so far.

