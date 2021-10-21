Luísa sets up Leopoldina to marry a gay duke · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) is going to take a card from her sleeve to help Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) go astray in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The countess will provoke Augusto (Gil Coelho) by offering the noblewoman’s hand to one of the prince’s cousins ​​in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. It is the Duke Luís Vítor of Austria (1842-1919), who never hid his homosexuality.

The nobleman will decide to leave Brazil after being passed over by Isabel (Giulia Gayoso). The heiress to the throne will give voice to heart rather than reason by choosing to marry Gastão (Daniel Torres).

Pedro (Selton Mello) will even offer his youngest hand to Augusto, who will reject the proposal. “I flatly refuse to marry Leopoldina, Your Majesty. I will not accept a consolation prize,” the nobleman will shoot.

In tears, the princess will knock on the door of Mariana Ximenes’ character to beg her help. “Don’t let him go away, please,” he will plead.

Luísa will soon put an infallible plan into practice in the scenes that will be shown on the next 30th, when releasing valuable information right in front of the German during a conversation with Dumas (Marcelo Valle):

We already have a new suitor for Dina. Surely she will be enchanted by him. Archduke Luís Vítor of Austria, brother of Emperor Franz Josef [1830-1916]. Augustus? I thought you left. Forgive my indiscretion, I wouldn’t talk about it if I knew…

Gil Coelho’s character will be extremely uncomfortable with Luísa’s proposal, and the general will add more fuel to the fire. “There is no problem. He has already ruled out the possibility of joining Leopoldina”, will punctuate Dumas. “Exactly! We’ll be leaving soon,” the young man will add.

“Would you like to accompany me to Thursday? I need to work out some details with the empress,” continues Dominique’s (Thor Becker) mother. “Of course! And why don’t you come with us, Augustus? I’ll take the opportunity to say goodbye to the royal family. You could do the same. It would be polite of you to thank the emperors”, concluded the military man.

The serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will once again mix fiction and reality in the face of the prince’s discomfort, who will pass far away from jealousy between the lines.

According to historical documents, Archduke Francisco Carlos (1802-1878) really wanted to marry Luís Vítor to one of Dom Pedro 2º’s daughters (1825-1891). The emperor, however, refused to give Isabella’s hand (1846-1921) because of the gossip that came from the Austrian court.

After all, the young man was caught in the middle of a sexual relationship with a minor in a sauna in Vienna. He was later exiled to Salzburg, forbidden to come into contact with any other man, and yet he was able to create a new scandal — constantly dressing up as a woman and exploiting his transvestility.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

