Lula defends the creation of a new Bolsa Família, paying R$600 to the vulnerable

the country’s social future it becomes a central issue between the press and politicians. This week, the president Jair Bolsonaro gave new information about the Brazil Aid, suggesting a monthly fee of BRL 400. However, the value is still insufficient, causing the former head of state, Lula, to propose a aid of BRL 600.

Faced with the uncertainties of the federal government in the implementation of Brazil Aid, speculations about the future of the poorest began to emerge.

Reference for its performance in the social field, the former president Lula demanded that the current head of state increase the value of the family allowance for BRL 600.

What are Lula’s projections for Bolsa Família?

On his social networks, the PT member defended the need for a government that prioritizes the country’s social agenda. He recalls that after years Brazil returned to the hunger map and that the covid-19 pandemic combined with Bolsonaro’s ‘misgovernance’ has been increasing this negative scenario.

“Now I can see Bolsonaro saying that it will provide emergency aid of R$ 400 that will last until the end of next year. There are a lot of people saying that we can’t accept it, it is electoral emergency aid. No, I don’t think so. I think it’s been more than 5 months since the PT asked for a grant of R$600. In fact, the PT asked and sent a proposal to the Chamber of Deputies for a new Bolsa Família of R$600. What we want is for the Bolsonaro to give an emergency aid of R$600. ‘Oh, he’s going to take advantage of this’, it’s his problem”, said Lula.

The possible candidate for 2022 elections he also explained that granting the allowance alone will not resolve the current political situation in Bolsonaro. For him, it takes more than aid as an electoral strategy, the president must work to end hunger.

“If anyone thinks that the people are going to win because they are going to give them an emergency salary of R$600, be patient. I think the people deserve the R$600 and they have to give it, they don’t have to keep inventing, and we claim that. We cannot want the people to continue in misery because of the 2022 elections”, added.

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.