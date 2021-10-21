Lula says Bolsonaro should not be criticized for R$400 Auxílio Brasil

PT’s main leader defends that the benefit should be even greater, of R$600; market reacted badly to new value on Tuesday

ROBERTA ALINE/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTENT For the former president, the matter cannot be dealt with from an electoral perspective



the former president squid, of PT, stated that the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), should not be criticized for announce that the new federal government assistance program to the poorest families, the Brazil Aid, will be R$ 400. According to Lula, his supporters cannot see the issue from a solely electoral point of view, for the 2022 presidential race. of R$ 400 that will last until the end of next year. And there are a lot of people saying ‘no, we can’t accept it because it’s electoral emergency aid’. No, I don’t think so,” Lula commented during an interview on ‘A Tarde’ radio, in Salvador, this Wednesday, 20th.

The PT member also defended that the value of the benefit was greater. “What we want is for Bolsonaro to give R$600 emergency aid. ‘Oh, he’ll try to take advantage of it.’ Look, this is his problem. And it’s a matter of people’s wisdom. If anyone thinks that the people are going to win because they are going to give them an emergency salary of R$600, be patient,” Lula said. Auxílio Brasil worth BRL 400, instead of BRL 300 as expected, raised fears in the market that it would be necessary to pierce the spending ceiling established in 2016 as a way to keep public accounts under control, leading to a greater inflation. The iBovespa index plummeted 3.3% and the dollar rose, which led Planalto to postpone the event in which it would announce the new benefit – now, the official announcement should be made this Wednesday. The emergency aid, paid for the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to last until the end of this month of October.