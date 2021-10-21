Maintaining the spending ceiling is crucial, says economic team

Amid the possibility that part of the Brazil Aid benefit would be left out of the spending ceiling, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy (SPE) released an information note reinforcing the importance of the spending ceiling for the fiscal consolidation of public accounts.

“Maintaining the spending ceiling is crucial, since this measure has allowed the imposition of limits on public spending and contributes to its rationalization”, says the document.

The note also places the fiscal consolidation process as a company choice. “By establishing a structural limit for public spending, it is possible to guarantee the sustainability of public accounts”, he says.

The folder also reinforces that the spending ceiling is a relevant landmark in the country’s fiscal framework, which forced a “sudden” change in the Brazilian spending dynamics.

“[O teto] determined that the increase in government spending should be limited to the inflation of the previous year. In this way, a social choice is possible to reduce taxation in a fiscally sustainable way”, he adds.

In the economic team’s assessment, the fiscal rule also contributes to the strengthening of the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals as it reduces the structural interest rate of the economy and acts on the sustainable growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product). “The reduction of public debt is another direct consequence of this framework [fiscal trazido pelo teto]”.