Man Convicted of Killing Woman with Snake Bites in India | World

An Indian was sentenced to a rare sentence of double life imprisonment per kill the woman by making a venomous snake bite her .

BBC journalists Soutik Biswas and Ashraf Padanna reconstructed the events that led to the horrific case of femicide.

In April of last year, 28-year-old Suraj Kumar paid 7,000 rupees (about R$508) for a Indian cobra, one of the most venomous reptiles in the world.

The snake trade is illegal in India, so Suraj made the clandestine purchase of a snake catcher, Suresh Kumar, in the southern state of Kerala.

He made a hole in a plastic container for air to enter, placed the snake inside, and took it home.

Thirteen days later, Suraj put the container in a bag and went to the in-laws house, some 44 km away, where his wife, Uthra, was recovering from a mysterious snake bite.

a russell’s viper — highly poisonous earth-colored snake responsible for thousands of deaths in India every year — had bitten her leg while she was at home.

Uthra underwent three surgeries to treat her leg. affected over 52 days in hospital.

On the night of May 6, investigators say, Suraj offered Uthra a glass of fruit juice mixed with sedatives.

She drank and fell asleep soon after. Suraj then took the container with the cobra, turned it upside down and let the 152-cm snake fall on his sleeping wife.

But instead of attacking her, the snake crawled away. Suraj then took the serpent and threw it at Uthra, only once more the animal pulled away from her.

Suraj made a third attempt He held the reptile by its trademark ‘hood’ and pressed its head close to Uthra’s left arm.

agitated, the cobra bit it twice, using its fangs in front of its mouth. Then it crawled to a shelf in the bedroom and stayed there all night.

“The cobras don’t bite unless you tease them. Suraj had to grab her by the hood and force her to bite his wife,” says herpetologist Mavish Kumar.

In the aftermath, Suraj washed the glass of juice, destroyed the branch he used to manipulate the snake and erased the call logs from his cell phone, according to investigators.

When Uthra’s mother entered the room the next morning, she told police she saw her daughter lying on the bed with “her mouth open and her left hand hanging to one side.”

She said that Suraj was also in the room.

“Why didn’t you check that she was awake?” Manimekhala Vijayan asked his son-in-law.

“I didn’t mean to disturb her sleep,” Suraj replied.

The family rushed Uthra to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead from poisoning and called the police.

The autopsy report revealed two pairs of puncture wounds, less than an inch apart, on her left forearm.

Blood and viscera samples indicated the presence of cobra venom and sedative drugs. Cobra venom can kill in a matter of hours, paralyzing the respiratory muscles.

Based on a complaint from Uthra’s parents, police arrested Suraj on May 24 in connection with the unusual death of his wife.

After 78 days of investigation, the trial began — with charges that spanned more than 1,000 pages.

More than 90 people, including herpetologists and doctors, testified.

Crime Reenactment

The prosecution built its case based on Suraj’s call logs, internet history, the dead cobra exhumed from the back garden, a stash of sedatives found in the family car, and evidence that he purchased not one but two snakes.

Investigators discovered that Suraj also purchased the Russell’s viper that had bitten Uthra months before she died.

Suresh, the snake catcher, confessed to having sold the two snakes to Suraj.

A herpetologist told the court that it was highly unlikely that a cobra would enter the couple’s room through a high window.

The crime scene was recreated, using a live cobra, a snake tamer and a mannequin representing the victim in a bed.

“The cobras are not very active at night. Every time we released a snake on the inert mannequin, it would crawl to the floor and go into a dark corner of the room,” says Mavish Kumar.

“Even when we teased the cobra, it didn’t try to bite.”

He then grabbed the cobra’s neck and “induced” the sting on a piece of chicken tied to the mannequin’s plastic hand. The distance between bites was the same in Uthra.

“This is a diabolical and ghastly case of uxoricide (murder of wife by husband),” said Judge M. Manoj, who sentenced Suraj to life in prison earlier this month.

According to him, Suraj planned to kill Uthra without “causing suspicion” and “disguising it as an accidental cobra bite death”.

Investigators found that the cobra sting was Suraj’s third attempt in four months to kill Uthra.

Suraj, who worked as a debt collector for a local bank, met the snake catcher Suresh in February last year and bought his viper for 10,000 rupees (approximately R$726).

He had taken the snake home in a plastic container and hid it under a pile of firewood in a shed.

On February 27, Suraj released the snake in the hallway on the first floor of the house and asked his wife to go upstairs to fetch her cell phone.

Uthra saw the viper curled up on the marble floor and raised the alert, her mother told police.

Suraj appeared, took the snake with a branch, and left the house. He then placed it back in the container.

On the night of March 2, Suraj tried again. He mixed sedatives into his wife’s dessert, and released the viper into the bedroom while she slept.

Minutes later, investigators say, Uthra woke up screaming in pain. The snake had bitten her in the right leg, and after that Suraj had thrown her out the window.

“Snake bite cases are common in Kerala, so we don’t suspect any crime here,” said Vijayasenan Vidhyadharan, Uthra’s father.

About 60,000 people die from snake bites in India every year.

It took more than two hours that night before they found a hospital that offered intensive care. Uthra was suffering from swelling and bleeding.

Three skin transplant surgeries later, she was released from hospital and went to her parents’ two-story home in a green village in Kollam to rest.

Suraj remained with his son and his parents at their home in Pathanamthitta.

“While the wife was in the hospital, Suraj was searching the internet about handling snakes and learning about snake venom,” said Anoop Krishna, one of the investigators.

He also asked Suresh Kumar to contact him when he captured another venomous snake.

Investigators say Suraj has been planning his wife’s murder since the birth of their son, Dhruv, in 2019.

The internet history revealed that he Googled venomous snakes and watched videos about snakes on YouTube, including a channel from a locally known snake tamer.

One of his most popular videos is about the “dangerous and aggressive Russell’s viper”.

Suraj also told his friends that his wife was “haunted by the curse of a snake” in his dreams, in which “she was destined to die of snakebite”.

Suraj’s father was an auto-rickshaw driver (three-wheeled vehicle popular in the country) and his mother a housewife.

Two years ago, using the services of a marriage broker, he met and married Uthra, who was three years his junior.

He accepted a dowry of 768 grams of gold, a Suzuki sedan and 400,000 rupees (about R$29,000) in cash.

She also received 8,000 rupees (approximately R$585) a month from her parents “to take care of their daughter”, who had learning difficulties.

Investigators say Suraj began harassing her to get more money from her parents (Uthra’s father is a rubber merchant and her mother a retired school principal) to pay for a home improvement and fund her sister’s studies. .

“He was determined to kill her, take her money and marry another woman. He planned everything meticulously and succeeded on the third attempt,” said Apukuttan Ashok, the lead investigator in the case.

When the judge announced the life sentence, Suraj apparently “showed no remorse,” said prosecutor Mohanraj Gopalakrishnan.

“This is a milestone in police investigations in India where prosecutors have been able to decisively prove that an animal was used as a weapon in a murder.”

