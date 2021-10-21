Man kills wife with cobra bites and is sentenced to double life in prison

A case of femicide is drawing attention in India. A man killed his wife by inducing a cobra to sting her. The crime took place last year, but he was only convicted this year. And to a rare penalty: double life imprisonment. The information is from the BBC.

Suraj Kumar, 28, paid 7,000 rupees (approximately R$508) for an Indian cobra in April of last year, which is illegal as the snake trade is banned in India.

Almost two weeks later, he took the cobra hidden in a container within a week to his in-laws’ home, where his wife, Uthra, was recovering from a mysterious snakebite.

Suraj then offered his wife a glass of juice mixed with sedatives. She drank and soon fell asleep. It was after this that the crime took place. At first, the cobra did not attack Uthra. The man, however, provoked the snake through the “hood”, pressing the reptile’s head close to the wife’s arm, which was bitten by the poisonous animal twice.

Uthra’s family rushed her to the hospital, but she was already dead from poisoning. Doctors called the police and the autopsy revealed that she had suffered two puncture wounds in her arm.

Earlier this month, Suraj was sentenced to life in prison for the crimes he had committed. “This is a diabolical and appalling case of uxoricide (murder of the wife by the husband), said Judge M. Manoj.

