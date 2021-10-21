Maranhense is signed by the UFC after a historic fight with a knockout

Explaining: Caio fought, and beat, three weeks ago, Aaron Jeffery, in the Contender Series (a kind of reality show of fights), but he didn’t convince Dana White that he was ready for the UFC. However, days later, in an unusual attitude in the sport, Maranhão accepted to return to the octagon, in a category above his own, for a second chance, and beat Jesse Murrayu, with a straight left, ending the fight in a technical knockout. . And after the victory, Caio said: “Hey, Dana, are you interested now?” And Dana didn’t hesitate: “Come here, boy.” That’s how Caio Borralho made history and is now part of the world’s elite in MMA.

After his victory, Caio Borralho still had the opportunity to see his family and friends cheering, all together, with the feat achieved by him. And was moved. “I’m not going to cry today because I got emotional the first time. Now I know that I deserve to be here, so these people, everyone who helped me to evolve and improve”, he said.

Caio Borralho will now return to São Luís in the next few days and then he should head to the United States, where the UFC is based.