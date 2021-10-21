Marcos Mion continues in Caldeirão in 2022, announces Globo

Marcos Mion will continue presenting “Caldirão” in 2022. The presenter shared a video to celebrate the news with fans, breaking the prediction that Ivete Sangalo would take his place on Saturdays. The singer remains on TV Globo, but presenting “The Masked Singer” on Sundays in 2022.

“The dream happened. Globo’s Saturday afternoon is ours! I’m just tears and gratitude! I love you who are living it all with me!”, wrote Mion in a publication on social networks. Globo confirmed the information shortly thereafter.

It happened!!! Did the dream happen?

.

Saturday afternoon of @tvglobo IT’S OUROOOOOOOO!!

.

I’m just tears and gratitude! I love you who are living it all with me!??

.

Thanks God. Thank you Our Lady. pic.twitter.com/l8NU1HJMXm — Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) October 20, 2021

The presenter also showed the broadcaster’s message. “Mionzera, there was no way to be different. The public asked and we agreed. The Saturdays of 2022 are yours. Long live the Caldeirola”, says the text.

“Go have a coffee with Ana Maria to tell everyone. She’s waiting for you”, concluded the message announcing Mion’s participation in tomorrow’s “Mais Você”.

In a conversation with Globo, Mion thanked the network for helping him build his career there.

I’m just gratitude. And I renew my commitment to bring joy, fun and that much craziness that the Brazilian people need now. I’m happy that, even with all the party and surreal reception I received from TV Globo, they are making me build my career there step by step. It’s the only way to build strong roots and solid trust. Even more so when the project is long term. I lack words to explain what I’m feeling right now

mion

Boninho also used social media to celebrate the continuation of Marcos Mion.

“Congratulations to this team who put their hearts together with Mion to make this party! And soon we’ll bring news and new frames! Fun on Saturdays with the heart!”, said the director on TV Globo on Instagram.

‘Cauldron’ with Mion

Marcos Mion started presenting the ‘Caldirão’ on September 4th and had the support of fans on social networks since he led the attraction for the first time.

In addition to relaxed conversations with guests, the presenter also brought new paintings and entertained the audience with games during the programs.

Mion, who is also used to being emotional live, played a joke with the attraction’s former presenter, Luciano Huck, last Saturday (16).

“Welder (Rodrigues) cried. Do you think I’m Luciano Huck, dammit?”, he said to one of the guests, recalling the constant crying that occurred in the afternoon program on TV Globo.