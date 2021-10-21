Marcos Mion gets emotional when he talks about staying at the ‘Caldeirão’ in 2022: ‘It’s worth having hope’ | Pop & Art

The presenter was confirmed on Saturday afternoons by Globo on Wednesday (20).

“It’s worth having hope. You may be the most talented person in the world, but if the door doesn’t open, you don’t live that dream. pity,” he said, moved, in an interview with Ana Maria.

“When I get the news that I’m going to stay on Saturday, doing Globo’s weekend, hey… It’s beautiful for you to believe in your dreams, it’s very magical to make them come true“, said the presenter.

According to TV Globo, “the 2022 season of Caldeirão will bring news, but until then, Mion and his gang continue to play paintings like ‘Sobe o Som’, in which the already coveted ‘Lucinho de Bronzeado’ is played by duos that have the mission to discover the artist behind the big screen.

In ‘Has it or not’, the families need to get the most recurrent answers from 100 Brazilians to everyday questions, fighting for R$30,000.”

“It happened! The dream happened… TV Globo’s Saturday afternoon is ours. I’m just tears and gratitude! I love you who are living it all with me,” wrote Mion on her Instagram.