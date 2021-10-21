Marcos Mion reveals that he contradicted his wife’s plans and bursts into tears live on “Mais Você” when commenting on the turnaround on Globo: “I have a lot of faith”; watch

These are times of great emotion for Marcos Mion! After announcing that his contract as the host of “Caldeirão” was renewed by TV Globo for 2022, he had coffee with Ana Maria Braga, at “Mais Você” this Thursday (21) – and of course the tears rolled there! During their long chat, the veteran echoed the news that Mion will continue to lead the talk show.

At first, he would stay ahead of the attraction until December. “The initial contract was to stay only until the end of the year. Later, I would have other projects that I would develop at Multishow. I want to be here (on Globo), I knew I had to be here. God moved a path, and Our Lady, to whom I made a promise, managed to move things in an impressive way. I knew I had to be at Globo”, said the communicator.

Unable to contain the crying, Marcos continued: “Multishow was the one who opened the doors for me, but soon after, there was an invitation to take over ‘Caldeirão’ until the end of the year, and then it would be another grid. And that’s okay. I said: ‘obvious’! Who will say no?! They told me it would only be for six months and I said: ‘Even if it’s just for one! I’m going to do it with so much heart and soul, that for me it will have been worth it’. As a presenter, you crave a lot”.

Mion knew that the departure of Fausto Silva from the network and the changes in the grid with Luciano Huck opened up space to fulfill his dream of working in the “plim plim” network. “These pieces from Globo’s weekend, the last time they were moved, was twenty years ago, when Luciano joined Fausto and they made the weekend that rules the Brazilian’s week. So when these pieces started to move, I knew that if I didn’t go in now, I wouldn’t go in anymore. I knew it was the only chance I had to make this dream come true”, declared.

All of these changes took place during Mion’s trip to the US to provide health care for her eldest son, Romeo. Suzana Gullo, the presenter’s wife, even had plans to move permanently with her family to the country, and advised her husband to leave television aside for a while.

“I was in Miami for treatments for my son Romeu, and when this movement started, I told my wife: ‘I need to go back, I need to be there, because I know it will happen. I have a lot of faith in Our Lady, in God’. And isn’t that what happened? Faith has a lot of power. When I got the news that I was actually going to stay on Saturday, doing Globo’s weekend… Oh, yeah”he commented, his voice cracking. “It’s beautiful for you to believe in your dreams and it’s very magical to be able to make them come true”he added, in tears.

Afterwards, the commander of the “Caldeirão” took the opportunity to praise Ana, and also declare the importance of faith in her life. “I want, here in front of you, a woman I admire so much and who has already moved me a lot in life, to emphasize my faith in Our Lady. And to emphasize to all Brazilians who do not have it, that they seek faith, to solve whatever problem they have in their lives, or to fulfill whatever dream it may be. Because without faith, we don’t even get out of bed. We have no reason to live without faith and without dreams to fulfill. I am very moved by everything that is happening. I don’t know when I’ll stop crying!”, he joked.

Marcos Mion bursts into tears when talking about the renewal of his contract with Globo pic.twitter.com/KeaDU9U5Dz — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 21, 2021

Marcos Mion bursts into tears when talking about the renewal of his contract with Globo – part 3 pic.twitter.com/Ws3JeN82xx — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 21, 2021

Throughout the program, Mion also received very affectionate messages from Lúcio Mauro Filho, who is also part of the new “Caldeirão”, and from Tony Ramos, whom he usually reveres. Check it out below:

Mion receives a message from Lúcio Mauro Filho pic.twitter.com/S5ozFicUyf — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 21, 2021