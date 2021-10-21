Marcos Mion will continue in charge of Caldeirão in 2022, announces Globo

The success of Marcos Mion in front of Caldeirão, on Saturdays of Rede Globo’s programming, guaranteed the presenter to stay ahead of the attraction in 2022. In a statement titled “Tell me on Saturday I’ll stay”, Venus Platinada also promised “news” in the format of the attraction for next year, but did not specify them.

“The public asked and TV Globo listened: Marcos Mion continues, on Saturdays, in charge of the ‘Caldeirão’ in 2022. As excited as his guests, the presenter is just emotion and promises to entertain the public even more with his attractions”, he says the note sent by Globo. “The 2022 season will bring news, but until then, Mion and his gang – which includes the talented band ‘Lúcio Mauro e Filhos’ – will continue to play paintings such as ‘Sobe o Som’, […] ‘Has it or not’, […] ‘Mom, I’m at Globo!’ and also ‘ Isto a Globo Monstra’, in which Mion invades TV Globo’s archive and comments on iconic scenes from the programming”.

On Twitter, Mion celebrated the announcement stating that “Saturday afternoon is ours”. The presenter published a video in which, visibly moved, he thanks the audience for the affection and even calls Boninho to confirm the news. See below.

Mion’s entry into Globo was due to the departure of Faust Silva, who decided not to renew the contract with the broadcaster and leave the command of the Sunday. Thus, Luciano Huck left cauldron to take on the Sunday attraction, making room for the hiring of the former VJ of the MTV. With Saturday’s attraction revamped to the new presenter’s style, the success was felt in positive repercussions from critics and audiences.

The Caldeirão airs on Saturdays, after the ‘Sat Session’. In addition to Mion’s presentation, the program has artistic direction from LP Simonetti, general direction of Geninho Simonetti and gender direction of cute, responsible for hiring the new presenter.