Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo, joins EA

Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo, is Electronic Arts’ newest Game Director. The “Father of the Master Chief” is building a new studio in Seattle that will specialize in first-person shooters. For now, there is no confirmation of any titles, but the future is promising.

“Hello everyone. I’m really excited to announce that I’ve joined EA as Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area and working on first person shooters. I can’t wait to share more about what we’re creating.” , said Lehto in Twitter post.

Halo Infinite is the next game in the franchise started by Marcus Lehto. The launch is expected to take place in 2021, on November 15th.

Andrew Witts, Halo Infinite’s Lead Multiplayer Designer, revealed in an interview that the next game in the series will have “tons of references” to previous games. This includes details that go back to the first scene in Halo: Combat Evolved and missions from Halo 2.

“I think that [os fãs] you’ll really see how multiplayer feels like a celebration of Halo,” said Witts. “We’ve done a lot to bring iconic moments from the Halo campaign to multiplayer. When we were designing anything, we asked ourselves how it could be enjoyable for people who know the story of Halo. One example is that, in Big Team Battle, we have weapon pods that fall from the sky, just like in the Delta Halo mission from Halo 2.”

“This is just one example of the kinds of things we’ve tried to put into multiplayer. There are tons of references to previous Halos, including everything from how we wore the helmet in the intro of the game, like in the opening scene of Halo: CE, to the designs of the Eagle and Cobra Team logos,” he said.