Maria Isis impresses in the end without José Alfredo, rich and with a new family

At the end of Empire, Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will have a surprising outcome. After dedicating several years of his life to José Alfredo (Alexander Nero), the little redhead will inherit a fortune and have a new family.

In the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, the young woman always loved the Comendador. The two even had a symbolic wedding on Mount Roraima. But the couple will not end the story together. That’s because the rich man will be killed by his own son, José Pedro (Caio Blat).

However, Isis will not be helpless, as she will receive great help from the man in black. Before the final clash that will result in your death, José Alfredo will look for his beloved and give her an envelope. The girl will be instructed to open the envelope if something happens to it.

“I came here because I needed to see you and give you this. You open it if anything happens to me. I love you forever, don’t forget that”, the emperor will speak, who will then give him a passionate kiss.

Maria Isis gets rich at the end of Empire

When she is worried about José Alfredo, Maria Isis will open the envelope left by him and will find that the beloved has left a part of his fortune for her. With the inheritance, the young woman will become a partner at Império and will return to support his parents, Magnolia (Zezé Polessa) and Severo (Tatu Gabus Mendes), who will become ill.

New family

The little redhead will also gain a new family. Previously rejected by José Alfredo’s relatives, she will be welcomed among the Medeiros. Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will even invite her to go with her to cast the Commander’s ashes on Mount Roraima.

In the final scene of the last chapter of Aguinaldo Silva’s plot, the Medeiros family will once again take the traditional photo that marked the passage between the 1st and 2nd phases of history, with everyone gathered in front of the company. This time, however, with new members.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

There will be an eight-year time lapse in the plot. Then the family will pose for an “imperial photo”. One of the company’s heirs, Isis will be present at the moment and will also appear in the image.

The Empire Special Edition comes to an end in early November. The plot will be replaced by Um Lugar ao Sol, a serial by Lícia Manzo that will occupy the nine o’clock range starting next month with the story of the twins Christian and Renato, played by Cauã Reymond.