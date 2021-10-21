Marina vents about layoff at ‘A Fazenda 12’

Marina Ferrari, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), vented, in a chat with pedestrians in the living room, about how she felt after being dismissed from the cast of “A Fazenda 12”, news she received after having already passed 15 days in a hotel in pre-confinement.

Ô, but this moment and ‘at the right time’ is very fateful, right. I was telling that I was going to enter here soon, I prepared myself, spent two months recording, waking up early, I ended my relationship and didn’t enter. The day I didn’t go in, you know that feeling of defeat, of ‘wow, I planned the thing so much and it didn’t work out’? I think it was the worst day of my life. I think I spent 24 hours crying. Marina Ferrari

“You made a little video crying, didn’t you?”, asked Tiago. “I did it, I even get emotional when I remember it, I was so sad,” said the girl, who then recounted the benefits of not having been one of the names of “A Fazenda 12”:

So much has happened in my life that I wasn’t supposed to be here at that moment. So much happened, I learned so much in this one year. Then I started dating again, there were jobs that appeared, experiences in my life that I think matured me enough to be here today. Marina Ferrari

“I felt that I was going to be in another year, even though I was sad, angry, I said: ‘No, I think my time will come, my time will come, whatever happens, will.’ , I didn’t even think twice either. I said: ‘It hurt me, but I’m going to do it all over again, I’m going to record it all over again because I know that now could be my time'”, continued the businesswoman.

“I’m telling you, Marina. […] Ma, never forget: our time is not God’s time. Remember my story,” commented Valentina, who revealed that she auditioned for the rural reality show three years ago and did not expect to be called.

“But it’s always like this, things happen during the year that you don’t understand, but then you say: ‘True, it was for the best, this was supposed to happen,'” said Marina.

“Oh, four years ago they called me too and I didn’t see it. If I had come, in the first garden I would have been out,” stated Valentina and Tiago Piquilo, ex-affair of the stage assistant, confirmed that the person has changed after becoming mom.

“In a year you can change a lot, so much can happen in your life that you think you mature a lot, depending on how intense things happen. I think I’m a different person from last year”, declared Marina, and Aline Mineiro too told his own story:

Yes, in a year we mature a lot. Friend, last year they also called me, I did everything and we were like: ‘We’ll call you to tell you’. I was very confident, my boyfriend was also very happy, everyone celebrated. When they called me, they said: ‘We’ll thank you, thank you, such’. At the time I felt bad, but then I understood. Aline Mineiro

“You see, but you guys stayed in your head for this year. Guys, life is very crazy,” said Valentina.

In the same conversation, Tiago Piquilo also revealed that he only told about his participation in the rural reality show on the day he was confined.

“Mouth shut, I told my family only on the day of coming,” said the singer. “Do you swear, Ti?” said Valentina, surprised. “Oops, my nieces had a fight, everyone had a fight, saying: ‘What’s this, man? Don’t you trust us?’ It’s like that, right,” said Tiago, with good humor.

Who passed through the gardens formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

1 / 4 Liziane left in the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus two / 4 Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 3 / 4 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider , the eliminated of the week, was the most voted by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 4 / 4 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was indicated by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus