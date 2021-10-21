Mark Zuckerberg May Be Defendant in Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit, Says NYT – 10/20/2021

Facebook creator and president Mark Zuckerberg could suffer another defeat. The District of Columbia’s Attorney General’s Office said it plans to add him as one of the defendants in a consumer protection lawsuit involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that misused data from more than 87 million people. site users.

In an interview published today by The New York Times, Attorney General Karl Racine said that the deepening of the investigation found that Zuckerberg played an active role in decisions about guaranteeing the privacy of Internet users on the social network.

The prosecution could ask for up to R$27,760 ($5,000) for each of the 300,000 Columbia residents that the prosecution says was the target of the data leak.

Racine explained that he will ask the court for Zuckerberg to become a defendant in a complaint filed against Facebook in December 2018. According to the US newspaper, the prosecution says the company misled users about the privacy of their data by allowing it to Cambridge Analytica obtained the information.

Facebook denied to the court that it had cheated, but the complaint ended up being accepted against the company. Now, the prosecution wants to add Zuckerberg to the process after hearing former employees and reviewing internal company documents.

Racine told the newspaper that the investigation found that the idea of ​​third parties having access to the social network’s data came from Zuckerberg. One such person was an academic who relayed the information to Cambridge Analytica.

“In these circumstances, adding Zuckerberg to our process is unquestionably justified and should send a message that corporate leaders, including the CEO, will be held accountable for their actions,” said Racine.

Zuckerberg could still seek rejection of his inclusion in the lawsuit, which will be reviewed by the District of Columbia Courts.

“These allegations are as without merit today as they were more than three years ago when the District filed its complaint,” Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, told the US newspaper.