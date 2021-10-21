Market already projects dollar testing the R$ 6 barrier – 10/20/2021 – Market

After piercing the R$5.00 mark for a brief period in mid-June, the dollar has engaged in an upward trajectory in recent months that has taken the US currency back to the R$5.60 range.

Faced with the uncertainties for the evolution of the country’s economic and political scenario in 2022, aggravated this Tuesday (19) by statements by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) defending a value of R$ 400 for Brazil Aid, the new Bolsa Família , the market has revised its estimates for the exchange rate at the end of the year. And there are even those who do not discard the dollar close to R$ 6.

The American currency closed down 0.58% this Wednesday (20), at R$ 5.5620.

“Depending on the evolution of the external scenario, and anticipating a polarized election in Brazil, with the risk of populist measures being adopted by the current administration in order to obtain political dividends, it is quite possible that the dollar will test the levels of R$ 6”, says Luciano Rostagno, chief Latin America strategist at Banco Mizuho.

Market analysts’ projections compiled by Bloomberg estimate a 72.4% probability that the dollar will be fluctuating in a band between BRL 5.18 and BRL 6.06 by the end of this year.

According to calculations pointed out by Rostagno, in periods of greater market stress during the government of former President Dilma Rousseff, in mid-2015, the real was depreciated by 16% against a basket of currencies from emerging countries.

Today, says the expert, the Brazilian currency is approximately 9% undervalued on this same basis of comparison.

“If fiscal concerns reach the levels of when Dilma was in power, with the market’s perception of deteriorating public accounts and no signs of correction, there is a risk that the real will be undervalued again at rates close to what we saw in this recent past,” he says.

In April, BTG Pactual warned that, in a scenario of higher public spending and a strong rise in country risk, the dollar rate could end the year at R$ 6.40.

The current median of the projections of economists consulted by the Central Bank for the Focus report is R$ 5.25 for December, against R$ 5.20 four weeks ago and R$ 5.10 in August.

Earlier this month, Bradesco revised its projection for the dollar at the end of the year from R$5.00 to R$5.15, and from R$5.50 to R$5.60 in December 2022.

“Although the monetary normalization in Brazil has been containing the outflows of dollars, the fall in the terms of trade resulting from the slowdown in China tends to take the exchange rate to a more depreciated level”, pointed out Bradesco, in a report, which also says that the accommodation of the world economy and the beginning of the withdrawal of monetary stimuli in developed countries also suggest a weaker real.

Treviso Corretora’s foreign exchange manager, Reginaldo Galhardo adds that, in addition to an already quite challenging domestic environment, there is a less benign international scenario than expected until recently, which also contributes to a more pressured dollar.

Galhardo points out that the increase in interest rates signaled by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) for next year, in addition to reducing liquidity in the global market, will increase the attractiveness of investments in the American market.

“As the United States starts to raise interest rates, there will be a repatriation of resources to the American market. These are movements that will bring problems not only for Brazil, but for the whole world”, says the exchange manager at Treviso.

He recognizes, however, that in an environment of lower risk appetite on the part of investors, emerging markets tend to be among the most vulnerable in the sessions of greater volatility.

“I don’t see much refreshment for the dollar in the short term, unless the BC (Central Bank) becomes more aggressive in the pace of tightening monetary policy,” says Galhardo, adding that the BC carried out extraordinary auctions for the sale of the dollar in recent days to “take some of the speculative pressure off”.

According to the expert, amidst the deterioration of the fiscal situation, the market has seen bets that the monetary authority will have to increase the rate of increase in the Selic rate to 1.25 percentage points at the next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting ) next week.

“Our projection was for a high of 1.25 points at the last meeting and we were wrong in the prognosis. We believe that the BC prefers, instead of increasing the rate more strongly in the short term, to make a longer adjustment over time”, says the chief economist at Necton, André Perfeito, who forecasts the Selic rate at 8.25% in the end of the year, reaching 9.5% in 2022.

The chief economist revised this Wednesday from R$ 5.40 to R$ 5.55 the projection for the dollar at the end of the year, in the wake of the government’s most recent signals regarding the direction of fiscal policy.

“We are currently Top 1 in terms of exchange rate projections in the Focus report because we have given greater weight to political noise than to traditional exchange fundamentals, such as terms of trade. We believe that these aspects are the most relevant for now and, after yesterday’s turmoil [terça, 19], it is clear enough that the government must in fact break the spending ceiling and this is new information that must be incorporated into market perceptions,” says Perfeito.