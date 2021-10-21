Market stress causes government bond yields to rise by as much as 115 basis points in three days; which ones are worth investing in?

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The discomfort of financial agents about the counterpart that the federal government will actually present to pay the part of the Auxílio Brasil (new income transfer program) that exceeds the R$300 already foreseen, caused a strong risk aversion movement in the markets.

The worsening affects not only the stock exchange, but also future interest rates and rates offered by government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto, with investors asking for higher premiums to lend money to the government. The highlight is in fixed-rate securities, which saw returns advance up to 115 basis points between the afternoon of Monday (18) and the morning of Thursday (21).

At the opening of today’s trading, for example, the Prefixed Treasury with maturity in 2024 offered a return of 11.36% per annum, compared to 10.21% seen on Monday afternoon. The interest paid on this bond was also the highest ever recorded since it was offered to investors in February this year.

The situation, however, was not exclusive to fixed-rate papers, although the rise was more significant among them. Inflation-linked securities also saw the remuneration offered by some options rise to 52 basis points between Monday and the beginning of this Thursday, as is the case of the IPCA+ Treasury due in 2026.

Faced with this scenario of strong attack on the spending ceiling and without very clear definitions of government counterparts, some asset managers and offices of autonomous agents sought by the InfoMoney they state that the time is ripe to buy some treasury bonds, as “locking in returns” with these interest rates seems interesting.

If the investor chooses to protect the equity and has the option of carrying the investment to maturity, experts point out that the best opportunities are in securities linked to inflation, with maturities from four years on. Among preset papers, the preference is for bonds with an investment term between 2024 and 2026.

“Peak stress”

The reason, explains Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo, is that interest rates seem to be at “peak stress”. “At the worst moment of the pandemic, we didn’t have interest curves that stressed. I believe that to go beyond that, only if there is a real break in the spending ceiling”.

Analysts estimate that the country’s main fiscal anchor is under threat. That’s because last night, Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, stated that the government is considering asking for a “license” for an expenditure of around R$ 30 billion above the ceiling. The objective is to finance Auxílio Brasil, a new government income transfer program, in the average amount of R$400.

In a report released this Thursday (21), analysts at Levante Research, for example, highlighted that “we are living in what is perhaps the definitive defeat of the austerity proposal with which this government was elected”.

“Since this expenditure does not fit into the budget, in practice the ‘license’ requested by Guedes means that the government decided to fall into the temptation to spend. And, in Brazil, flirting with public spending is as risky as flirting with inflation”, complete the Levante specialists.

Another point that draws attention, according to Franchini, is that there is a lack of information about the government’s contribution to fund the benefit. He points out that João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, said on Wednesday afternoon that the government should not open any extraordinary credit to finance Auxílio Brasil. But he didn’t give more details, points out the executive at Monte Bravo.

In a scenario where stress seems to be close to the highest levels, Franchini says he sees good opportunities to allocate in fixed-rate bonds, with maturities between three and four years.

According to the executive at Monte Bravo, even if interest rates advance to even higher levels next year, the return offered by fixed-rate securities is already high enough to be worth the risk. “If the scenario is worse and the interest goes to 13% a year, I have already closed a return of about 1% a month. That is, it’s loud. The risk is offsetting the allocation in fixed rates”.

This view is shared by Gustavo Taborda, economist and investment advisor at Phi Investimentos, who also sees opportunities in shorter-term fixed-rate bonds.

The reason, explains Taborda, is that market projections have been pointing out that interest rates should return close to the target from 2023 and stay at a level close to 6.5% per year between 2023 and 2024. He suggests that the ideal it is the investor buying government bonds little by little, making an average price, so as not to suffer trying to hit the “top or run away from the bottom”.

In practice, if the investor tries to sell the security before the deadline, he will be subject to the rates and prices that the market assigns to the security at that given moment, in what is called mark-to-market. The price can be higher than the amount paid by the investor at the time of purchase – but it can also be lower.

If the investor does not have clear objectives, he may be forced to sell the paper at a time when the rate is high and the price of the paper, as a result, is lower.

Post-fixed opportunities

Although some experts see opportunities in fixed-rate bonds, some believe that the risks are still too high. Tomás Awad, founding partner of 3r Investimentos, says that now is not the time to make this type of bet.

“We looked at the asymmetry and we think the scenario could get worse, yes. But there is no way to know”, he says. “If the person already has a little prefix, stay in it. Now, I wouldn’t increase it. This is not the time”, emphasizes the manager.

He ponders that his biggest concern is not the ceiling, but the hole in the Budget. Awad explains that there are great spending pressures coming from the Centrão and the Executive, and that the collection data is coming along very well.

However, the manager believes that the situation could worsen in the coming months, which could further burden the closing of public accounts. Not to mention, he says, that 2022 is an election year, which should add even greater uncertainty to the domestic scenario.

Despite being more skeptical about investment opportunities among fixed-rate bonds, the 3r Investimentos executive says he sees government bonds linked to inflation as good options for those who want to protect themselves, because the level of uncertainty is “very high”. “Now, I would buy with the perspective of carrying to maturity, and not selling in the middle”, he points out.

The manager says that the best thing is for investors to think about the maturities of inflation-linked bonds when purchasing the paper. To avoid being penalized for marking to market, he should buy with an eye on the objectives he has for that investment.

Another eye on inflation papers is Taborda, from Phi Investimentos. The specialist considers the real rate offered by the Treasury IPCA + 2026, for example, interesting, since the bond has a shorter term and is offering returns of 5.3% plus inflation.

The executive, however, highlights that investors interested in maintaining purchasing power and who have a greater focus on the long term can also opt for papers maturing in 2035 and 2045. Both are offering a good risk and return, in his view.

Scratchs

Monte Bravo’s Franchini also sees opportunities among some longer-term bonds. But he warns that some securities such as the IPCA+ 2050 Treasury are directly linked to the Brazil risk, which makes the investment even more risky.

“It’s a more tactical and punctual movement. As we are talking about very long term yield curves, it is likely that the investor will have to carry the paper for a long time, until he finds an exit window. If you miss the hand, it may be that you have to take it to the expiration”, he ponders.

