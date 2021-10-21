Markets react to threat of end of spending ceiling and increased risk in Brazil

The financial market opens this Thursday (21) with the threat of the end of the spending ceiling, raising the risk in Brazil.

On Wednesday (20), the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, confirmed the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400 for 17 million families. But the big problem is that neither he nor Paulo Guedes, the economy minister, explained where the money will come from.

When trying to explain, Guedes said that he is thinking of two alternatives: the first is a “puxadinho” of R$ 30 billion in the ceiling.

The second is a synchronization of inflation rates that corrects the ceiling limit and government expenditures, which would make room for R$45 billion. But the minister did not detail how this would be possible.

THE CNN, economists said that no one is understanding this number.

Whether changing the correction of the ceiling or making a little tug, economists interpret that the government is abandoning the spending ceiling and we are at an inflection point in economic policy.

The country’s fiscal anchor is disappearing, which opens the door to escalating spending, which affects the perception of risk, inflation, interest and debt.

A second reading is that this happens to make room not for a social program, but for parliamentary amendments, as a sign of populism.

Finally, the rapporteur of the Income Tax reform assesses correcting by 41% all ranges in the income tax table. With a larger readjustment, the margin for collection decreases. Recalling that the government counted on the reform to have a source of income for the IR, but despite the pressure, the rapporteur reinforced that he will not rush the matter.

Abroad

After six days of consecutive highs in the US indices, the stock market opened downwards, in a natural correction movement after strong rallies. Overseas markets have been driven by company results: 86% exceeded expectations according to Refinitiv.

Indices in Europe fell, following the external movement.

In Asia, once again the indices closed without a defined direction. Evergrande shares resumed trading after a two-week break and closed down more than 12%.

The risk of default is still lit, but after the closure there, Reuters reported that the developer managed to extend the title, which brings some relief.

agenda of the day

After being postponed for two days, the PEC dos Precatórios can have its opinion voted on today from 14:00 in the special commission.

In the United States, unemployment insurance and sales of second-hand homes come out.