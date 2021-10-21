Marvin Vettori accuses Paulo Borrachinha of being overweight to fight at UFC Las Vegas 41

the fight between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Borrachinha, valid for UFC Las Vegas 41 next Saturday (23), has been stirring the spirits of the mixed martial arts community. In an interview with journalists in the ‘media day‘of the event, however, the Italian accused the Brazilian of being overweight and asked his opponent to ‘suffer’ to beat the middleweight limit (up to 83.9kg.).

“He had some problems with his weight, but at the end of the day we still have to be all professionals. He’s not a professional. We’ve all gone through weight cuts. He has to do something. The last thing I want is for the fight to be called off, so I’ll fight him at any weight. However, he needs to suffer a little while gaining weight. We all went through this. He is very overweight,” said Vettori.

The Brazilian and Italian will head the UFC Las Vegas 41. The last duel of the two athletes was against the champion Israel Adesanya and both were defeated by the defending champion. In addition to Rubber, Francisco Massaranduba, Gregory Robocop, Tabatha Ricci, Maria de Oliveira and Livinha Souza are other Tupiniquin representatives on the card.