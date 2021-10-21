Masked Singer champion Priscilla Alcantara unveils new album cover

Priscilla Alcantara, winner of the first edition of The Masked Singer Brasil, presented by Ivete Sangalo on Globo, announced that she will release the new album Did you learn to love?, next Friday (10/22). The 25-year-old singer, who conquered Brazil as the Unicorn of musical attraction, officially released the cover of the work, in partnership with Emicida, Lucas Silveira and Projota, this Wednesday (10/20), on Instagram. Famous and anonymous fans celebrated the news.

“My unicorn, thank you. You chose me at the moment I needed to remember that music is not just my job, but my dream. Champion of The Masked Singer Brasil Br! And to celebrate: my new album ‘Did you learn to love?’ this Friday, midnight,” announced Priscilla on Tuesday night (10/19), in a video posted on her social network.

“Veeeemmm,” wrote singer Giulia Be. “I already want a lot”, added Ivete Sangalo. “I’m not ready,” said comedian Lucas Guedez. “My God, I’m really looking forward to it,” a fan of the singer endorsed the choir.

The Masked Singer Brazil

The São Paulo native from Itapecerica da Serra competed in the final with actresses Jessica Ellen (Gata Espelhada, who came in fourth), Cris Vianna (Arara, in third) and actor Nicolas Prattes (O Monstro, in second). She presented versions of When the Rain Passes, by Ivete Sangalo; and I Will Always Love You, by Whitney Houston.

In her 12-year career, Priscilla has released five albums focused on gospel or, as she says, “Christian pop”.

Who is Priscilla Alcantara

Priscilla was the presenter of the program Bom Dia e Cia, on SBT, in 2005. She debuted in children’s at the age of nine and was in charge of the attraction for eight years.

But before that, still in 2005, she was in the Code Fama, a musical competition presented by Celso Portiolli, and was classified for the International Code of Fame, in Mexico, where she represented Brazil and came fourth.

The artist even sang at the evangelical church attended by her parents, hence the encouragement of her gospel career, which began in 2009, with the album O Home, which had songs with a child, pop and religious touch. From that, there were five albums.

Recently, Priscilla decided that change was necessary and made a musical transition, where she invested in pop. The EP Tem Dias was the mark of this new phase.

