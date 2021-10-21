Masked Singer turns a hole in Globo after state football stampede · TV News

Globo decided to make a new season of The Masked Singer Brasil in January 2022 to fill the soccer hole in the first months of the year. Without the state tournaments, which occupy the schedule and range from Sunday afternoon to May, it will be up to Ivete Sangalo to hold the audience shuttlecock and billing.

According to the TV news, the initial idea was that the musical attraction would only return to the air in the second semester and in prime time. But Endemol Shine and Universal Records, which are involved with the program, suggested the change because they identified that the public had more of the profile of the time that will be adopted now.

Globo made a study of programming and liked the idea, but the only viable space was for when football is not occupying the afternoons. Virtually the entire 2:30 pm range for next year is set on the network, with at least two new editions of The Voice — the version with children and the version with people over 60 years old.

The only change from the first batch of episodes will be the number of episodes, so Masked Singer has a longer duration. This year’s season had eight chapters produced. For 2022, there will be the addition of at least four more, which configures 12 weeks on air.

Globo’s lack of state football is due to the change in the channel’s investment focus to sports. The Carioca and Paulista championships were purchased by Record — until 2022 and 2025, respectively. Edir Macedo’s broadcaster has not yet defined broadcasting times.

There is still an expectation for Globo to close the pay-per-view rights to the two tournaments. The station also made proposals for the Minas Gerais and Gaucho Championships, but with very low values. Pernambucano’s contract ends in 2022, and Cearense and Baiano were already abandoned in 2021. The idea is to invest in events that bring profitability, such as the Serie A of Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil.

Globo will take risk with Masked Singer

Without a choice, Globo’s programming will run the risk of wearing out the format, as happens in the United States. Football has Globo’s most expensive commercial package, but The Masked Singer is not far behind.

This year, more than R$ 200 million were collected from sponsors with the first season, largely because of the great acceptance of Ivete Sangalo in the advertising market.