Mauro Cezar: Galo puts on a show and massacres. Fla plays poorly and draws thanks to the VAR – 10/20/2021

In theory, based on the campaigns in the Brazilian championship, the consistency of the opponents and the longer work of the coach, Fortaleza was the toughest opponent of the two favorites in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. But Atlético Mineiro pulverized this logic, if we can call it that.

A merciless rout from 4 to 0, with the Rooster trap working perfectly in the duel in Belo Horizonte. By the score, impressive performance and technical difference between the teams, the athletic presence in the decision of the kill Kill national is virtually certain, only an absolutely unlikely change of course will prevent the classification of the Serie A leader.

The irregularity of Athletico in their last games, the previous four with the new coach, Alberto Valentim, made the Paraná team look dangerously unstable for the semifinals. But Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho, once again, did not know how to impose its greatest technical quality. An open game, with teams granting plenty of spaces, lots of running and kicks, throws.

The Flamengo fans opened the scoreboard in the first stage, but never imposed themselves. Athleticians were more disorganized running around than a team with a consistent strategy. But they tied with a header at the beginning of the second half, another one suffered by Flamengo, in an aerial move, such as against Grêmio and Juventude, for example.

And how would the turn of the hurricane turn out? Obviously with a header, with Renato Kayzer, on top of Léo Pereira, who also made a mistake in marking Pedro Henrique in the tie. This was after the team from Rio tried to “go out playing” three times by raffling the ball, as has been common under Renato’s command. A disjointed Flamengo, very weak in defensive air play and that doesn’t impose himself.

The tie would never come out, were it not for the silly penalty committed by Lucas Fasson on Rodrigo Caio in the last move of the game. Of those VAR criminals already inserted in football. Pedro equalized, but Renato’s team didn’t deserve the 2-2 oi. Detail, the kick from the center forward to Santos’ net dignified only the second submission on target made by the team from Rio de Janeiro throughout the second stage.

