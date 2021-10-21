Mayra Cardi makes fun of herself when she returns with Arthur Aguiar: ‘Shame’ · TV News

Mayra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar confirmed the return of the relationship on Wednesday night (20). The couple published videos on social networks in which they appear kissing. “Collective shame,” the fitness coach wrote in the publication’s caption.

The digital influencer mocked the situation, as she was widely criticized for having returned with the actor before even after discovering several betrayals. “Deliver here all the friends who have already bitten their tongues! Mark them all here so that we can pass this collective shame,” she said.

Sophia’s mother, three years old, posted on Instagram the video kissing the boy to the sound of the song Facas, by the country duo Diego & Victor Hugo in partnership with Bruno & Marrone.

“You’re angry, attacking me, and I’ll just kiss you back. You know we don’t have the moral to live far from each other,” says a part of the lyrics. “As if two knives scratched each other looking for the cut, two hearts are fighting over who is the strongest”, continues the song, which lulled the blogger’s kiss with the artist.

Arthur also published a video kissing the influencer, but he used the song Para de Brincar Comigo, authored by himself, as a theme. “Stop playing with me. You know, you say you want me too, but for everyone you pretend I’m nobody,” he says in the lyrics.

Check out the posts:

Back and forth

In March, Mayra had already resumed her marriage to Arthur Aguiar. However, a few days later, she posted a video in which she revealed that the relationship was over once again. The fitness coach explained that she received an answer from God and understood that she should let the actor go to be free. “I don’t trust my perception of him,” he blurted out in April.

Mayra and Arthur were married in 2017. The relationship between the actor and the digital influencer had come to an end for the first time in May 2020. Their breakup became a soap opera due to the way the ex-BBB revealed the separation.

The blogger stated that she was betrayed by her partner many times and that he was abusive to her. Arthur, in turn, denied the accusations, but later ended up admitting that he was wrong with the then-wife.

A year after the mess, the actor told of his conversion to the evangelical religion and claimed that the “encounter with God” saved him from worldly traps. The artist considered that the leap of the fence was important for his transformation as a human being.