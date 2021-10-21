MC Gui says Catra took him to the swing house

While the farmer’s test rolled on in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the other pedestrians talked about different subjects in the headquarters room. At one point, MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco remembered the funk player Mr. Catra, known for the song “Adultério”. Catra died in 2018, aged 49.

“The biggest opportunity I had in funk was his,” said MC Gui.

“Me too,” said Tati, adding that Catra came before her in the song.

MC Gui, then, told a curious story that he lived with the funkeiro.

“He took me once, to a swing house. I was, I don’t know, about 14 years old. I arrived there, I went to his show, it was a swing club. Look how cool. I got there, the women all with big tits out. […] there in [Rua] Augusta,” said the singer, citing the address of the place in the city of São Paulo.

“That’s great, bro,” replied Erasmus, laughing.

“And I was with my dad and my mom, look how cool,” continued the MC. “He took me through everything. I bumped into him [e ele dizia]: ‘Hey, son’. […] He was like my dad in music, my dad in music.”

Afterwards, the group started talking about the singer’s death, who died of gastric cancer.