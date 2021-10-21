MC Kevin case gets another twist after police discovered

the case of the death of MC Kevin, in May this year, gained a new twist. This is because an alleged witness to the fall of the singer from room 502 of a hotel in Rio was not even in Brazil on the date of the situation.

According to information from the newspaper O Globo, the Federal Police was the one who informed police chief Leandro Gontijo, head of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), about the new fact, which is already included in the investigation that investigates the funkeiro’s death.

The Portuguese musician Fernando Jimmy Junior was appointed to testify by fitness model Bianca Dominguez and even stated, in interviews – such as one for Domingo Espetacular, from Record – that he saw the artist asking Victor Elias Fontenelle, MC VK, for help on the balcony .

Prosecutor Marcos Kac, then, ordered Fernando to be summoned to testify at the police station. A few months ago, the musician claimed in the Record journalist to be at a party at the hotel in front of which Kevin had stayed and witnessed the moment when he fell from a height of approximately 18 meters.

“He hinted that the MC VK was encouraging Kevin to hang on that spot and that Kevin dropped his right hand and was only supported with his left. And there I could clearly hear what he was saying. He was asking VK to help him. He even screamed that I could hear from where I was”, he reported, in August.

Soon after, the musician’s name appeared in a petition filed with the Civil Police and the Public Ministry by lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade, who represents Bianca.

In Dimmy’s testimony, the police had already concluded that the death of lawyer Deolane Bezerra’s partner happened as a result of an accident.

Even, the lawyer commented in a recent interview with podcast Podpah about the jumps of about MC Kevin. The artist died on May 16th.

“I say and repeat, and I will carry this with me forever: what is betrayal close to death? I wish he had it alive. Whether I was going to forgive to be with him or forgive to get on with my life, I don’t know. But surely he would have my forgiveness because I have this virtue, God gave me”, he reflected.

“Everything we lived he reported in music. Sometimes he said: ‘Don’t you see how much I love you? Listen to the lyrics, Deolane. It’s just that you don’t hear the lyrics, Dona. My soul needs to leave the body when I’m away from you’“, said.