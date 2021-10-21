Meat, chicken and pork prices are already retreating in wholesale with China’s embargo on Brazilian exports; effect must reach the consumer

The Chinese embargo on Brazilian beef imports, which has lasted 45 days, reduced the price of live cattle, and relief could reach the end consumer, analysts predict. The price of cattle at R$ 264.30 this Tuesday, the lowest level of the year, according to data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), at Esalq/USP.

The drop already appears in wholesale inflation rates. The General Price Index of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (IGP) shows a 4.11% drop in live cattle prices in the first preview of October, with data collected until the last 10th.

The decline in beef influences other wholesale proteins. According to data from Cepea/USP, a kilo of frozen chicken dropped 3% in 30 days in São Paulo. The retraction of pork meat was 3.6% in the last week.

Analysts say these drops should reach the end consumer if the embargo lasts longer. The initial forecast by the Brazilian government and meat producers was for a suspension of exports for 15 days, but China is taking a long time to review its decision.

The embargo came after the Brazilian government notified two atypical cases of mad cow disease, a disease that affects cattle. This type of notification is common and, as these were atypical cases (that is, it occurs in an isolated animal, caused by aging, and not due to inadequate feed consumption), the forecast was that the suspension of Chinese purchases , which is also routine in this type of situation, took little time.

— For now, the embargo would increase domestic supply and favor a drop in prices here in Brazil. I think it does reach the consumer, but it is slower. If we already see live cattle with a 4% drop for producers, it is a sign that this effect will move along the production chain, and this will indeed reach the consumer. It will take a while, but enough — explains economist André Braz, from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV-Ibre).

Retail prices have not yet fallen, but rallies are winding down. According to FGV data, beef rose 0.25% in the IPC-10, which measures consumer prices up to October 10th. In the previous survey, in September, the increase was 0.36%.

But even if the price drop on farms reaches the supermarket shelves, the consumer will still feel the expensive meat. Prices accumulate high of no less than 24% in the last 12 months.

Thiago Bernardino de Carvalho, livestock researcher at Cepea, recalls that, in addition to the increase in costs for producers with the storage of meat that would be exported to China, the embargo comes at a time when the internal market itself is weakened due to high prices:

— A domestic market all weakened, weakened, because of unemployment, income and looking at a very cheap chicken meat. On the other hand, thinking about production, we have feedlot cattle coming out at a very high cost.

According to Fernando Iglesias, meat sector consultant at Safras&Mercado, the more time passes, the worse the scenario becomes. Refrigerators have their cold chambers full and keeping this stock still represents a high cost.

— If this meat, which should go to China, were made available entirely on the domestic market, it would be more than 100,000 tons. Prices would collapse throughout the livestock chain, a move that tends to contaminate competing proteins. Prices for the final consumer would be more accessible, however there would be long-term damage, considering the losses of the meat industry and cattle breeders – emphasizes the expert.