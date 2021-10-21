Meet the new Flytour board

PANROTAS / Emerson Souza Marcelo Cohen, new CEO of Flytour Group

Businessman Marcelo Cohen, owner of Belvitur and other Tourism businesses, and Eloi D´Avila Oliveira, founder of Flytour, confirmed today the negotiation of the Flytour Group, one of the biggest players in the Travel and Tourism market in Brazil. With the acquisition, the expectation is that the new group will return to the sales levels of 2019, in the order of R$6.2 billion, and by the end of 2023, above R$10 billion. Marcelo Cohen will assume the corporate control and will occupy the position of CEO of the group. Eloi D’Avila Oliveira remains at the company, composing the advisory board and working with clients.

According to Cohen, the acquisition is part of the strategy to become the largest tourism platform in Brazil. To carry out the business plan, the entrepreneur has been investing in technology to create a robust ecosystem, with all companies operating independently, but in synergy and responding to the new holding, which is being formed.

The plan also has Banco Master, as an advisor, in addition to attracting the interest of other players. The expectation is that in six months the entire system will be integrated, expanding the Group’s performance in the market. There are currently more than 15 companies in the area of ​​technology focused on Tourism.

FLYTOUR

Founded in 1974 by Eloi D´Avila Oliveira, Flytour has been the absolute leader in the corporate travel market for over 40 years. Currently, the company has around 1,100 employees and serves more than 9,000 customers, in addition to offering solutions to around 5,000 travel agencies. Flytour is made up of nine business units, in the following segments: consolidator, operator, corporate, franchising, events and loyalty program operator.

With the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the company started the financial restructuring and entered into an extrajudicial recovery, which should be ended with the payment of debts in the next few days. The entire process was conducted by Alvarez & Marsal.

Within the new project, Marcelo Cohen created a corporate structure to serve all group companies and also highlighted the leaders of Flytour’s business units. “I like to work with four hands, I like to delegate. I have a wonderful and dedicated team at Belvitur and other companies and I found the same in Flytour’s new board. There are only good people, thinking about Tourism ahead, in a few years’ time,” he told the PANROTAS Portal.

Disclosure Belvitur’s mascot bear this week is visiting Flytour’s headquarters in Alphaville (São Paulo). And gave that hug to the new board. Behind: Flávio Marques (consolidating director), Fábio Castro (CFO – group financial executive director), Sheila Ramos (operator director), Reifer Souza (group product director), Eloi Oliveira (adviser), Marcelo Cohen (CEO) , Alessandra Antunes (franchising operational director), Fábio Oliveira (franchising executive director), Márvio Mansur (consolidating director) and Gregório Polaino (HR and IT Group director); in front: Regina Soto (Product Director), Dalva Camargo (Business Travel Director), Luiz Andreaza (Vai Voando Director), Daniel Rodrigues (Administrative and Group Restructuring Director), Bruna Velasques (Legal Director) and Flávia Possani ( CMO – Group Marketing Executive Director)

Check out the new board, which promises to grow in the coming months with the arrival of new names and the acquisition of more companies, including two operators.

Marcelo Cohen (CEO), owner of Belvitur and several businesses in Tourism. It created an investment fund for the sector and the biggest acquisition, in a R$ 500 million deal, was the Flytour Group.

Eloi D’Avila de Oliveira (adviser), founder of Flytour, sits on the company’s new board.

Fabio Castro (CFO – Group financial executive director), arrived in August and has worked at Itaú, Movida and Ambipar, his last house.

Daniel Rodrigues (executive administrative and restructuring director of the group), he was also already at Grupo Flytour, arriving at the company with the merger with Gapnet, at the end of 2015.

Bruna Velasques (Director of Legal).

Flavia Possani (CMO – Executive Director of Marketing for the group), formerly Aviva, Claro and Grupo Royal Palm Plaza, joined the group in September, bringing her 17 years of experience in the area.

Reifer Souza (Products director of the group), former Alatur JTB and Maringá, one of the most respected professionals in Corporate Travel in the country.

Gregory Polaino (HR and IT Group director), ex-CWT and Alatur JTB, was hired together with Reifer Souza.

Dalva Camargo (Business Travel director), for seven years at Flytour, she commands the company’s flagship, TMC, which recently renewed its contract with American Express Business Travel.

Flavio Marques (Consolidator director), ex-RexturAdvance, was hired this week to play the consolidator alongside Márvio Mansur, the company that gave rise to Flytour.

Marvio Mansur (consolidator director), former Skyteam, already managed the consolidator and now gains the company of Flávio Marques, ex-RexturAdvance.

Fabio Oliveira (Executive Franchising Director), son of Elói Oliveira, already operated the franchise network, which currently has 72 units.

Luiz Andreaza (Director Vai Flying).

Alessandra Antunes (Operating Director Franchising).

Regina Soto (Director of Products).

Sheila Ramos (director of the operator).