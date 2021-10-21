Meet the series that debunked “Round 6” with the same bloodthirsty vibe

Image of “YOU”. Photo: Disclosure/Netflix

“YOU” defeats “Round 6” and reaches first place on Netflix

Suspense series is not left behind when it comes to plots doused with deaths

With the release of the third season, production was renewed for fourth batch of episodes

The arrival of the third season of “YOU”, released last Friday, the 18th, was overwhelming. In less than a week on air, the new wave of episodes took the series to the top of Netflix among the most watched series in Brazil. The large audience was able to debunk the smash hit of the South Korean “Round 6”, which had held the number one spot for almost a month.

One of the biggest successes of the streaming platform today, “YOU” portrays the young Joe, played by Penn Badgley on screen, whose behavior towards love interests is manic and obsessive, trying to win the woman he believes is his dreams – but they emerge several women of your dreams. And the detail is that the plot of suspense follows the same bloodthirsty vibe of “Round 6”: death is not lacking.

In the third batch of episodes, Goldberg follows the married life of Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, in the suburbs of a quiet city in California, United States, with the intention of raising the heir Henry, still a baby, with tranquility.

But nothing is calm in the story of this couple, and the (literally) killer personality of the pair results in inhumane attitudes due to the emotional lack of control of the protagonists. And the neighborhood they chose to live in will never be the same again.

Based on the eponymous novel by Caroline Kepnes, the series by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble brought the psychological thriller to the small screen. With the release of the third season, Netflix has already secured renewal for the fourth batch of episodes with Joe Goldberg’s most fatal loves.

Remember that Penn Badgley was known long before the debut of “YOU”, released in 2018. The American actor gained notoriety for playing Dan Humphrey, Serena’s love interest, in the teen series “Gossip Girl”, also based on the book namesake, between the years 2007 and 2012.

Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey in “Gossip Girl”. Photo: Disclosure/CBS

