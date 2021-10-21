Meet Zayn Ali Salman, the boy who caught Arsenal’s attention at just 4 years old

LONDON — Some say that great football players are born with talent. Little Zayn Ali Salman can be an example of this. The boy has just turned five years old, but at only four years old, he caught the attention of Arsenal, one of the most traditional teams in Europe, and today he is the youngest member of the club’s Pre Academy team, a stage before the start of the base.

Zayn was already drawing attention at the soccer school. In an interview with the BBC, the coach of First Touch Football Academy, Austin Schofield, says that he put the boy to play against children from four to six years old, and he always showed himself superior in training.

“He was always more willing to catch the ball.” It also drew attention as he kicked and made passes. After a while of training, I talked to his father and asked him what he thought of Zayn training with older players. He replied: “Why not? Let’s see how far he can go.”

Zayn and teammates aged 6 and under at Arsenal’s Pre Academy Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The talent ended up attracting the attention of an Arsenal scout. Stephen Deans says he didn’t believe it when they said Zayn was only four years old.

“This boy does things that aren’t common. The way he’s hitting the ball… is pretty accurate for someone his age. When I saw him playing, I called a friend who was there and he told me “Zayn is four years old”. I replied, “It can’t be. He can’t be in preschool.” Then I talked to his parents… and here we are. I brought him in for some of our trainings and we saw that it wasn’t something at the moment. He continues to play well constantly,” he pointed out.





‘He was different,’ says the father

The proud father, Ali Salman, says he realized his son had something special from birth.

When they put him under his belly, Zayn literally lifted his head and started looking around. Even the nurse was shocked. We didn’t believe he already had all that strength. Over the years, I saw that he was different from other children. Balance has always caught my attention — he says.

Zayn does not hide the admiration he feels for the Argentine Lionel Messi, and even likes to be called “Little Messi”. PSG, the player’s current team, was the theme of the five-year anniversary party a week ago. Asked how it feels to play with older boys, he replied:

– It is a little hard.

Today the little player says that his favorite club is Arsenal, but, according to the BBC, he is already receiving proposals to play for other big teams.