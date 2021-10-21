O Mercedes-Benz Arocs is now also sold in Brazil. The new truck is ideal for use in severe off-road operations such as mining camps. Thus the evolution of the Actros 4844 has 8×4 traction and technical capacity for up to 58 tons of total gross weight (PBT). In addition, the maximum traction capacity (CMT) is 150 t. The suggested price is BRL 1.1 million

In the same sense, the Mercedes-Benz Arocs can receive weighbridges with a capacity of 20 m² to 24 m², according to the manufacturer. As well as having a net carrying capacity of around 44 m³. According to Mercedes-Benz, before launching the truck in Brazil, tests were carried out over two years. In the meantime, the brand has developed seven types of prototypes until reaching the version that is being launched.

The new model arrives to compete for buyers with the Scania G and Volvo FMX lines. According to Mercedes-Benz, 200 units were ordered during a pre-sales program. Thus, to meet the high demand, the production of the model in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) started about three months ago. Therefore, the first deliveries start next week.

Mercedes-Benz Arocs targets sales leadership

As a result, the Mercedes-Benz Arocs has barely arrived and already holds a little over 30% share of the segment’s sales in Brazil. This is because 600 trucks are expected to be licensed for heavy operations in Brazil in 2021. According to the vice president of sales and marketing for trucks and buses at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, Roberto Leoncini.

According to Leoncini, in 2022 sales should grow even more. He estimates license plates of around 1,000 units of this type of truck next year. If predictions come true, Mercedes-Benz should regain its leadership in the segment. Before the Arocs, for mining companies the German brand offered the Actros 4844 with 8×4 traction. However, the model left the scene about two years ago.

The Mercedes-Benz Arocs destined for exports will also come from the São Paulo plant. With this, the brand intends to serve above all other countries in Latin America where there are mining operations. For this, the manufacturer invested R$ 300 million in the development of the model. This amount is part of the R$ 2.4 billion in investments that the company will make in Brazil until 2022.

Brake retarder generates 900 hp

Sales and marketing director for Mercedes-Benz trucks, Ari de Carvalho says that the Arocs for export will only receive adjustments related to the legislation of each country. In any case, the new truck was developed in partnership with potential customers. Among them is the CSN Mineração SA., Brazil’s second largest iron ore exporter.

According to Leoncini, it made no sense to bring the truck sold in Germany. “The conditions in Brazil are more severe. That’s why we chose to develop the model here. So, was it possible to meet the specifications of our customers?, he says. For example, he cites the request for the Mercedes-Benz Arocs sold in the country to have the oil retarder.

It is an auxiliary brake system with hydraulic activation that works together with the gearbox, the engine and service brakes. According to brand data, the R115 HV supplied by Voith generates around 900 hp of braking power at 2,300 rpm. Thus, in addition to ensuring more safety, the device requires less downtime for maintenance.

510 hp engine is the same as the Actros

The suspension system of Mercedes-Benz Arocs sold in Brazil is reinforced. According to the brand, at the front there are asymmetrical four-blade parabolic springs. Thus, it guarantees a load capacity of 9 tons for each steered axle.

And it provides better load distribution, more comfort and stability. In the same direction, there are stabilizer bars on the first and second axes. In turn, the rear suspension has 100 mm wide reinforced parabolic springs.

In Brazil, the Mercedes-Benz Arocs comes with the OM 460 LA engine, the same as the Actros. It is a 13 liter inline six-cylinder that generates 510 hp at 1,800 rpm. Torque of 245 mkgf is available from 1,100 rpm.

Exchange has several driving modes

All this power is managed by the well-known 12-speed PowerShift G-340 automated gearbox. However, the transmission received wider gears. Furthermore, it does not require synchronizing rings. The third generation box brings new electronic features. For example, there is a ramp starting aid, which prevents the truck from turning back when the driver takes his foot off the brake.

Furthermore, the Mercedes-Benz Arocs remains braked on its own on flat places and slopes. Another highlight is the driving modes. There is the economic one, aimed at reducing diesel consumption. The standard is for normal usage conditions, such as in less rough terrain. The off-road power is for severe use and on roads with low grip, very steep grades and with the truck loaded.

The cabin was made under the survival cell concept. Wide, it is 1.6 meters high and 2.2 meters wide. As the ground clearance is large, there is an extra step. To ensure driver comfort, the seat has pneumatic suspension. Similarly, the seat belt is integrated into the seat and the air conditioning system is standard.

Adjusted after-sales

For the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz Arocs in Brazil, the brand offers exclusive services and solutions. That way, there will be original parts sold in packages with prices up to 15% lower. Likewise, the brand will sell remanufactured components of the Renov line. These are up to 40% cheaper. According to the director of parts and customer services at Mercedes-Benz, Silvio Renan.

According to the executive, there is also the Truck OFF Center. In other words, the brand takes the parts and performs services within the client’s facilities. This option is for operations in remote locations with, for example, mining companies. The facility is valid for fleets with 20 trucks or more. “Is it ideal for this type of activity, in which the truck cannot stop?, says Renan.

The manufacturer also highlights the use of augmented reality glasses. Thus, the dealership technician has online consulting directly from the factory. Another facility that is already offered by the company in Brazil is the BestBasic Maintenance Plan. In the case of Arocs, the difference is the contract that allows payment only for the number of hours of use of the service.