Meteor, spy satellite? Fireball draws attention in US skies

A fireball that cut through the skies of the state of Michigan, in the United States, on the morning of Wednesday (20), generated more than 80 reports of sightings made by witnesses on the website of the AMS (American Meteor Society). Many thought it was a meteor. Others believed it to be a shooting star.

But in fact, the fireball caught on video was nothing more than a Russian spy satellite that failed and crashed to Earth, igniting as it passed through our atmosphere.

The reports filed by AMS included witnesses in far south Tennessee and far north Michigan. The association has published footage taken by some of these observers, including a 27-second video taken by observer Chris Johnson that shows the meteor making a trail through the skies above Fort Gratiot Township, Michigan.

More than 80 witnesses registered their reports on the website of the American agency that monitors the appearance of meteors Image: Reproduction/AMS

The fireball erupted around 12:43 am Wednesday local time, according to AMS, leaving little doubt as to its cause.

Astronomer and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, who works at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, revealed in a Twitter post that the time marked for the apparition, 12:43 am, is “the exact time scheduled for the Kosmos-2551 satellite to pass through the region , and within the re-entry time uncertainty window communicated by the Space Force.”

Kosmos-2551 is a Russian reconnaissance satellite launched on September 9, but apparently suffered a glitch shortly thereafter. “The object hasn’t adjusted its orbit since takeoff,” McDowell tweeted on Monday (18), noting that Kosmos-2551 was due to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere the next day.

It was predicted that the incineration of Kosmos-2551 would likely pose no threat. “The satellite should only be about 500 kg and no debris is expected to reach the ground,” McDowell predicted in another tweet on Monday.